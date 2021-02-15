Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestling team back to practice, but Friday's dual postponed

Iowa's Max Murin bumps fists with Nebraska's Brock Hardy after their 149-pound match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Jan. 15. Iowa wrestlers are practicing in limited fashion, but Friday's dual against Northwestern has been postponed.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa wrestling team is back in the practice room, but Friday’s dual against Northwestern has been postponed.

Iowa announced Monday that “at the direction of the University of Iowa medical team, the Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that the Iowa wrestling program has returned to limited in-person activities, ending a seven-day pause in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program.”

But, the release also noted Friday’s dual has been postponed — “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants” — and Sunday’s dual at Wisconsin remains up in the air.

