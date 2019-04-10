WNBA Draft 2019: Live updates, How to watch

The 2019 WNBA Draft is Wednesday night at the Nike New York Headquarters, and it’s sure to have interest for basketball fans in the state of Iowa.

Both Iowa’s Megan Gustafson and Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton are expected to be selected after All-American senior seasons.

Stay tuned for live updates.

How it works

There are three rounds in the WNBA Draft, with 12 picks in each. The Las Vegas Aces hold to the No. 1 pick after winning the WNBA Draft lottery. They were 14-20 last season and had the second-best chance at the top pick.

The four teams that missed the playoffs last season – Las Vegas, New York, Indiana and Chicago – each had a shot at the top pick and hold the top four spots in the draft. The rest of the draft order is determined by the 2018 league standings.

The 2018 WNBA champion Seattle Storm pick last in each round.

How to watch

First round time: 6 p.m. CT

Second/third rounds time: 7 p.m. CT

First round TV: ESPN2

Second/third rounds TV: ESPNU

Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

WNBA Draft order

FIRST ROUND

1. Las Vegas Aces

2. New York Liberty

3. Indiana Fever

4. Chicago Sky

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Los Angeles Sparks

8. Phoenix Mercury

9. Connecticut Sun

10. Washington Mystics

11. Atlanta Dream

12. Seattle Storm

SECOND ROUND

13. Phoenix Mercury (from Indiana via Las Vegas)

14. New York Liberty

15. Chicago Sky

16. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

17. Dallas Wings

18. Minnesota Lynx

19. Los Angeles Sparks

20. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix)

21. Connecticut Sun (from Connecticut via Atlanta)

22. Dallas Wings (from Washington)

23. Atlanta Dream

24. Seattle Storm

THIRD ROUND

25. Indiana Fever

26. New York Liberty

27. Chicago Sky

28. Indiana Fever (from Las Vegas)

29. Dallas Wings

30. Minnesota Lynx

31. Los Angeles Sparks

32. Phoenix Mercury

33. Connecticut Sun

34. Washington Mystics

35. Atlanta Dream

36. Seattle Storm