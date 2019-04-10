WNBA Draft 2019: Live updates, How to watch

The 2019 WNBA Draft is Wednesday night at the Nike New York Headquarters, and it’s sure to have interest for basketball fans in the state of Iowa.
Both Iowa’s Megan Gustafson and Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton are expected to be selected after All-American senior seasons.
Stay tuned for live updates.
How it works
There are three rounds in the WNBA Draft, with 12 picks in each. The Las Vegas Aces hold to the No. 1 pick after winning the WNBA Draft lottery. They were 14-20 last season and had the second-best chance at the top pick.
The four teams that missed the playoffs last season – Las Vegas, New York, Indiana and Chicago – each had a shot at the top pick and hold the top four spots in the draft. The rest of the draft order is determined by the 2018 league standings.
The 2018 WNBA champion Seattle Storm pick last in each round.
How to watch
First round time: 6 p.m. CT
Second/third rounds time: 7 p.m. CT
First round TV: ESPN2
Second/third rounds TV: ESPNU
Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App
WNBA Draft order
FIRST ROUND
1. Las Vegas Aces
2. New York Liberty
3. Indiana Fever
4. Chicago Sky
5. Dallas Wings
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Los Angeles Sparks
8. Phoenix Mercury
9. Connecticut Sun
10. Washington Mystics
11. Atlanta Dream
12. Seattle Storm
SECOND ROUND
13. Phoenix Mercury (from Indiana via Las Vegas)
14. New York Liberty
15. Chicago Sky
16. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)
17. Dallas Wings
18. Minnesota Lynx
19. Los Angeles Sparks
20. Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix)
21. Connecticut Sun (from Connecticut via Atlanta)
22. Dallas Wings (from Washington)
23. Atlanta Dream
24. Seattle Storm
THIRD ROUND
25. Indiana Fever
26. New York Liberty
27. Chicago Sky
28. Indiana Fever (from Las Vegas)
29. Dallas Wings
30. Minnesota Lynx
31. Los Angeles Sparks
32. Phoenix Mercury
33. Connecticut Sun
34. Washington Mystics
35. Atlanta Dream
36. Seattle Storm