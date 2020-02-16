Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Wisconsin

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Wisconsin

The 17th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team beat Wisconsin 97-71 Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

/ 20

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Democrats elect interim chairman

Retired police, criminalists describe handling of evidence in Michelle Martinko murder case

He shoots, he scores: UNI student will get $10,000 from basketball contest after all

No students injured after parked school bus hit by oncoming car near West Branch

Photos: Jerry Burns Murder Trial on Friday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa workers lose an estimated $600 million each year to wage theft

Amana wells are at high risk for contamination, Iowa DNR says

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, Feb. 15th Weekend Edition

Win Tickets to a March College Basketball Tournament Viewing Party at Riverside Casino

5 minutes of faith and ferocity carry Iowa men's basketball to win at Minnesota

Trending