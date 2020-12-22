Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Western Illinois

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill. Here’s what’s in it
- This 6-year-old Iowa boy is losing his vision and hearing. But his family holds on to hope.
- Commuters take heed: Traffic changes coming to I-80/I-380 ramp
- Cedar Rapids Washington’s Hannah Stuelke can pass, too
- UNI athletics giving enables upgrades, including outdoor football practice field
- University of Iowa hospitals expects about 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses this week