NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket: Iowa, Iowa State are hosts

If you don’t like waiting until Monday night for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show, 2019 is your year.

ESPNU mistakenly leaked the brackets Monday afternoon, and the 6 p.m. selection show was promptly moved up to 4 p.m. as a result.

Iowa (26-6) and Iowa State (25-9) both earned top-4 seeds, meaning they’ll host first and second-round action this weekend.

The Hawkeyes are the No. 2-seed in the Greensboro Region and will take on No. 15-seed Mercer in the first round at 1 p.m. Friday. No. 7-seed Missouri and No. 10-seed Drake will battle in the other game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Cyclones received the Chicago Region’s No. 3-seed. They’ll host No. 14-seed New Mexico State at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with No. 6-seed DePaul and No. 11-seed Missouri State also playing at Hilton Coliseum.

ESPN released a statement apologizing for releasing the brackets early.

“In working with the NCAA to prepare tonight’s Women’s Selection Special we received the bracket, similar to years past. In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU.

“We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

The NCAA also released a statement.

“An unfortunate technical error by ESPN revealed the 2019 NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship bracket earlier today. We regret the network’s mistake and are working with our partners at ESPN to prevent similar errors in future years. We look forward to collaborating with ESPN to bring fans exciting women’s basketball tournament coverage throughout the remainder of the championship.”

Here’s the full bracket. A printable version will be available here.

Greensboro Region

At Waco, Texas – Saturday

No. 1 Baylor (31-1) vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian (23-9)

No. 8 California (19-12) vs. No. 9 North Carolina (18-14)

At Charlotte, N.C. – Friday

No. 5 Florida State (23-8) vs. No. 12 Bucknell (28-5)

No. 4 South Carolina (21-9) vs. No. 13 Belmont (26-6)

At Raleigh, N.C. – Saturday

No. 6 Kentucky (24-7) vs. No. 11 Princeton (22-9)

No. 3 North Carolina State (26-5) vs. No. 14 Maine (25-7)

At Iowa City – Friday

No. 7 Missouri (23-10) vs. No. 10 Drake (27-6)

No. 2 Iowa (26-6) vs. No. 15 Mercer (25-7)

Portland Region

At Starkville, Miss. – Friday

No. 1 Mississippi State (30-2) vs. No. 16 Southern (20-12)

No. 8 South Dakota (28-5) vs. No. 9 Clemson (19-12)

At Coral Gables, Fla. – Friday

No. 5 Arizona State (20-10) vs. No. 12 Central Florida (26-6)

No. 4 Miami (24-8) vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast (28-4)

At Syracuse, N.Y. – Saturday

No. 6 South Dakota State (26-6) vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac (26-6)

No. 3 Syracuse (24-8) vs. No. 14 Fordham (25-8)

At Eugene, Ore. – Friday

No. 7 Texas (23-9) vs. No. 10 Indiana (20-12)

No. 2 Oregon (29-4) vs. No. 15 Portland State (25-7)

Chicago Region

At Notre Dame, Ind. – Saturday

No. 1 Notre Dame (30-3) vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman (21-10)

No. 8 Central Michigan (25-7) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (20-11)

At College Station, Texas – Friday

No. 5 Marquette (26-7) vs. No. 12 Rice (28-3)

No. 4 Texas A&M (24-7) vs. No. 13 Wright State (27-6)

At Ames – Saturday

No. 6 DePaul (26-7) vs. No. 11 Missouri State (23-9)

No. 3 Iowa State (25-9) vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (26-6)

At Stanford, Calif. – Saturday

No. 7 Brigham Young (25-6) vs. No. 10 Auburn (22-9)

No. 2 Stanford (28-4) vs. No. 15 UC-Davis (25-6)

Albany Region

At Louisville, Ky. – Friday

No. 1 Louisville (29-3) vs. No. 16 Robert Morris (22-10)

No. 8 Michigan (21-11) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (21-11)

At Coravallis, Ore. – Saturday

No. 5 Gonzaga (28-4) vs. No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock (21-10)

No. 4 Oregon State (24-7) vs. No. 13 Boise State (28-4)

At College Park, Md. – Saturday

No. 6 UCLA (20-12) vs. No. 11 Tennessee (19-12)

No. 3 Maryland (28-4) vs. No. 14 Radford (26-6)

At Storrs, Conn. – Friday

No. 7 Rutgers (22-9) vs. No. 10 Buffalo (23-9)

No. 2 Connecticut (31-2) vs. No. 15 Towson (20-12)