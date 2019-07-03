Megan Gustafson is the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

IOWA CITY — Nearly three months after the end of a memorable women’s basketball season at the University of Iowa, the awards continue to pile up for Megan Gustafson.

Gustafson was honored as the 2018-19 Big Ten female athlete of the year Wednesday.

A consensus national player of the year, Gustafson is the first Iowa athlete since Kristy Gleason (1994) to earn Big Ten honors among women.

She concluded her Iowa career as the most decorated Hawkeye in women’s basketball program history. She owns 16 Iowa school records including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

Gustafson led the nation in five categories as a senior including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.6), total points (1,001) and double-doubles (33). She also holds the conference career records for rebounds (1,460), field goal percentage (.657) and double-doubles (88).

She led the Hawkeyes to a 29-7 season, a Big Ten tournament championship and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and currently is playing for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal was the male honoree.

Gustafson and Nickal were among a field of nominees that included 11 national champions, 25 All-Americans, 16 Big Ten champions, 14 individuals who won Big Ten Player of the Year honors and six who collected a national player of the year accolade.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com