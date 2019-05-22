Iowa Women's Basketball

Megan Gustafson waived by Dallas Wings

Former Iowa star was 17th overall pick in WNBA Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reaches for a pass during an NCAA Tournament open practice at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Dallas Wings have waived former Iowa star Megan Gustafson, women’s college basketball’s 2019 Naismith Award winner.

Gustafson was the 17th overall pick by Dallas in the second round of April’s WNBA Draft. She went through training camp with the Wings, but regular-season rosters are limited to 12 players and she didn’t make the cut.

Gustafson announced on April 24 — the night Iowa revealed it would retire her No. 10 jersey — that she will likely play for a team in Budapest, Hungary, next winter but had yet to sign a contract.

Gustafson played in three preseason games with the Wings, totaling eight points in 33 minutes. She was 1 for 6 from the floor in 19 minutes of Dallas’ first preseason game May 13 against Atlanta, totaling two points and two rebounds.

A 6-foot-3 post from Port Wing, Wis., Gustafson led the Hawkeyes (29-7) to a Big Ten tournament championship and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

She became the fourth player in NCAA history to tally 1,000 points in a season, finishing with 1,001. She led the nation each of the past two seasons in scoring (27.8 points per game in 2018-19) and field-goal percentage (.696).

Dallas on Wednesday also waived 2019 second-round pick Kennedy Burke out of UCLA. The Wings took Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale with their first-round pick, No. 5 overall. Last week they traded Liz Cambage, a 2018 All-WNBA first-team center, to the Las Vegas Aces for Isabelle Harrison, Moriah Jefferson and two draft picks.

Dallas was 15-19 last season and reached the playoffs. The Wings were eliminated in the first round.

