Makenzie Meyer ties career high with 21 points as Iowa holds off North Alabama

IOWA CITY — With Alexis Sevillian out of action and her right foot in a boot, the Iowa women’s basketball team needed someone to replace her production.

A trio of guards delivered in a big way.

Senior Makenzie Meyer tied a career-high with 21 points as the Hawkeyes held off North Alabama, 86-81, in a nonconference game before 5,446 fans Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“It was once I saw my first 3 go down,” Meyer said of the spark that keyed her 14-point second half. “I was cold in the first game, too, and then the first half I missed a 3. I was just ready to see a 3 fall and once I saw that lid come off the hoop, I felt a lot better.”

North Alabama (2-1) is in just its second year in Division I, but won at Vanderbilt last year and averaged 107 points per game through its first two victories this season.

“We are really glad to have the win,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “That is a good team. A team that won 21 games last year, five veteran starters back. … Those kids work hard, fight hard. I was really impressed with North Alabama.”

Iowa freshman Gabbie Marshall started the game in place of Sevillian, who will be evaluated Friday in hopes of playing Sunday at Northern Iowa. Marshall scored 13 points and proved she can be counted on to make important baskets. The Cincinnati native drilled a 3-pointer — her second of the fourth quarter and third of the game — that gave the Hawkeyes an 84-78 lead with 1:01 to go.

“I have been in moments like that before,” Marshall said. “My team has been to state a couple of times and it has been close games. My teammates did a great job setting me up and I just let it go.”

Meyer also led Iowa with seven rebounds, while senior guard Kathleen Doyle posted 20 points, seven assists and four steals.

Iowa sophomore post Monika Czinano converted all nine of her shot attempts and finished with 18 points.

Women’s basketball

Iowa 86, North Alabama 81

AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA

NORTH ALABAMA (81): Brittany Panetti 4-7 1-4 9, Ansley Eubank 4-6 0-0 8, Emma Wallen 8-16 1-2 19, Ivy Wallen 4-12 5-6 13, Kenysha Coulson 6-11 0-0 16, Jaylin Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Jaida Bond 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Noah 2-7 0-0 5, Jaila Roberts 5-6 1-2 11, Totals 33-65 8-14 81.

IOWA (86): Amanda Ollinger 3-3 2-4 8, Monika Czinano 9-9 0-0 18, Makenzie Meyer 6-13 7-9 21, Kathleen Doyle 8-17 2-4 20, Gabbie Marshall 5-8 0-0 13, Kate Martin 3-8 0-0 6, McKenna Warnock 0-1 0-0 0, Tomi Taiwo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 34-61 11-17 86.

North Alabama 22 12 22 25—81

Iowa 20 15 23 28—86

Three-point baskets — North Alabama 7-21 (Coulson 4-5, E. Wallen 2-9, Noah 1-4, Eubank 0-1, I. Wallen 0-2); Iowa 7-17 (Marshall 3-5, Meyer 2-3, Doyle 2-4, Warnock 0-1, Martin 0-2, Taiwo 0-2). Rebounds — North Alabama 31 (Eubank 7); Iowa 32 (Meyer 7). Assists — North Alabama 19 (Coulson 8, I. Wallen 8); Iowa 25 (Doyle 7). Turnovers — North Alabama 17, Iowa 18. Total fouls — North Alabama 18, Iowa 12. Fouled out — None. A— 5,446.

