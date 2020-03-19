Kathleen Doyle is an AP 3rd-team All-American

IOWA CITY — For the third consecutive year, the University of Iowa has an Associated Press women’s basketball All-American.
Senior guard Kathleen Doyle was tabbed to the third team. Each of the three teams consist of five players, so the AP essentially named her as one of the top 15 players in the nation.
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, a sophomore from Iowa City, is an honorable-mention pick.
Doyle follows Megan Gustafson, a second-teamer in 2018 and a first-teamer in 2019.
A native of LaGrange Park, Ill., Doyle finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).
She was the Big Ten player of the year. She is the seventh Hawkeye to earn AP All-American honors.
2020 Women's AP All-America Team
First Team
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore
Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, 6-4, senior
Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior
Megan Walker, Connecticut, 6-1, junior
Second Team
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior
Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior
Aari McDonald, Arizona, 5-6, junior
Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, junior
Third Team
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior
Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior
Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior
Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore
Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1, senior
Honorable Mention (Iowa schools only)
Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 5-11, sophomore
