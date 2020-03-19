Iowa Women's Basketball

Kathleen Doyle is an AP 3rd-team All-American

Senior guard is the seventh Iowa women's basketball player to earn AP honors

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket between Minnesota's Jasmine Powell and Barbora Tomancova during thei
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives to the basket between Minnesota's Jasmine Powell and Barbora Tomancova during their game Feb. 27. Doyle was selected Thursday as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — For the third consecutive year, the University of Iowa has an Associated Press women’s basketball All-American.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle was tabbed to the third team. Each of the three teams consist of five players, so the AP essentially named her as one of the top 15 players in the nation.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, a sophomore from Iowa City, is an honorable-mention pick.

Doyle follows Megan Gustafson, a second-teamer in 2018 and a first-teamer in 2019.

A native of LaGrange Park, Ill., Doyle finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

She was the Big Ten player of the year. She is the seventh Hawkeye to earn AP All-American honors.

2020 Women's AP All-America Team

First Team

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, senior

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, sophomore

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, 6-4, senior

Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, senior

Megan Walker, Connecticut, 6-1, junior

Second Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, freshman

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, 5-7, junior

Satou Sabally, Oregon, 6-4, junior

Aari McDonald, Arizona, 5-6, junior

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, junior

Third Team

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, senior

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 6-0, junior

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa, 5-9, senior

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, 6-5, sophomore

Kaila Charles, Maryland, 6-1, senior

Honorable Mention (Iowa schools only)

Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 5-11, sophomore

