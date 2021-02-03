Iowa Women's Basketball

Kate Martin 'ate it,' so she and her facemask will remain partners

Iowa women's basketball faces Ohio State at 5 p.m. Thursday

Iowa's Kate Martin (20) pushes past Ohio State's Gabby Hutcherson (2) in the Buckeyes' 84-82 overtime win Jan. 13. The r
Iowa’s Kate Martin (20) pushes past Ohio State’s Gabby Hutcherson (2) in the Buckeyes’ 84-82 overtime win Jan. 13. The rematch is Thursday at Columbus, and Martin — who has suffered a broken nose for the second time — probably will wear her facemask for the remainder of the season. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Kate Martin’s facemask saga will be an extended one.

What was supposed to be a five-week ordeal will now likely last throughout the season, thanks to a recent practice mishap.

“One of the Gray Squad guys threw a beautiful bullet to my face, and I ate it,” said Martin, a sophomore guard for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

Martin suffered a broken nose for the second time this season. The first was in a game at Illinois on Jan. 3.

So just when the mask was about to be shed, well ... it will be Martin’s on-court companion probably through the completion of the season.

The Hawkeyes (10-4, 6-4 Big Ten) travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a makeup game with No. 11 Ohio State (10-2, 6-2).

Tipoff is 5 p.m. CT from the Schottenstein Center (BTN).

Martin insisted otherwise, but the mask has been a nuisance.

“It does inhibit her vision,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

A third-year member of the program, Martin redshirted during the 2018-19 season due to a torn ACL, then was a role player.

This year, she is averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. She is shooting a very respectable 48 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Much of her value comes from intangibles. Leadership. Toughness. That’s why, even as a sophomore, she is a team captain.

“In our apartment, she’s definitely the toughest one,” said Monika Czinano, this week’s Big Ten player of the week and Martin’s roommate.

“Her room is closer to the front door, so if somebody breaks in, she can go get them first.”

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 19, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Buckeyes.

It was Ohio State that ended Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak, 84-82 in overtime, Jan. 13.

“Turnovers, for sure,” Caitlin Clark said about the Hawkeyes’ downfall. “I think we’ll be perfectly fine handling the ball (Thursday).”

The return of Dorka Jahusz from injury makes the Buckeyes a challenging puzzle to solve. Her presence gives Ohio State five players who average in double figures.

“They have so many weapons,” Bluder said. “All five of them can shoot the 3-ball.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Pints & Politics Virtual Event

Join us via Zoom for a free virtual edition of Pints & Politics, Thursday, February 25th at 5:30 pm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

“But I think there’s some things we can do to exploit them, nothing that I’m going to share. We’ve worked on our press break extensively.”

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Trash talk between Iowa's Monika Czinano and her sister is underway

Northwestern feasts on Iowa turnovers, rallies for 87-80 win

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats, College women's basketball

Iowa women's basketball returns to action with Northwestern challenge Thursday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID vaccines available at some Iowa pharmacies for 65 and older. Here's how to sign up

Wisconsin attempted murder suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cedar Rapids

Iowa lawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing 'just crazy'

Joshua Lathrop's family 'devastated' county attorney won't file charges in fatal shooting

What are charter schools? This is what Iowa's school choice bill would allow

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.