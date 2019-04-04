Iowa's Megan Gustafson is AP Player of the Year

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named women’s basketball Player of the Year on Thursday by the Associated Press.

Gustafson led the nation in five categories this season, including points per game (27.9) and field goal percentage (69.6).

BREAKING: Iowa's @GustafsonMeg10 is The AP women's college basketball player of the year.



Gustafson helped the Hawkeyes reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 and led the nation in scoring for the second consecutive year.



by @DougFeinberg: https://t.co/YTRnj4cQtu pic.twitter.com/NTos4eA301 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) April 4, 2019



She was named a first team All-American by the AP, USBWA and ESPNW earlier this month. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award.

She also was selected as the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award recipient, given to “the most outstanding senior student-athlete in women’s basketball.”

Gustafson is the second Hawkeye to earn that award, joining Samantha Logic (2015).

“It’s one thing to be recognized for your athletic abilities, but it’s a completely different level when you’re able to be recognized for the kind of person you are and how you’re able to impact others in a positive way,” Gustafson said in a release from Iowa about the CLASS award.