BREAKING NEWS

Iowa's Megan Gustafson is AP Player of the Year

Hawkeye senior led nation in scoring and field goal percentage

Iowa senior Megan Gustafson, practicing her hook shot before the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game against Baylor, was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson, practicing her hook shot before the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight Greensboro regional championship game against Baylor, was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named women’s basketball Player of the Year on Thursday by the Associated Press.

Gustafson led the nation in five categories this season, including points per game (27.9) and field goal percentage (69.6).


She was named a first team All-American by the AP, USBWA and ESPNW earlier this month. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, Wade Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award.

The Megan Gustafson File: 2018-19 awards, honors, rankings and records

Continue Reading

She also was selected as the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award recipient, given to “the most outstanding senior student-athlete in women’s basketball.”

Gustafson is the second Hawkeye to earn that award, joining Samantha Logic (2015).

“It’s one thing to be recognized for your athletic abilities, but it’s a completely different level when you’re able to be recognized for the kind of person you are and how you’re able to impact others in a positive way,” Gustafson said in a release from Iowa about the CLASS award.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

The Megan Gustafson File: 2018-19 awards, honors, rankings and records

Photos: Hawkeye fans welcome home Iowa women's basketball team

2018-19 Iowa women's basketball team reached its potential, and then some

Megan Gustafson's Iowa jersey - sure to be retired - stayed on extra long Monday night

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa leaders announce Power Up Iowa, new coalition for state wind industry

'Whipped Cream' ballet making dreams come true at Hancher

Everyday life (both dark and light) inspires Lilly Hiatt, who is helping to close out Mission Creek 2019 Saturday

Growing Iowa's workforce means overcoming 'grab bag of nebulous fears' to hire from marginalized groups

Iowa Republican legislator pleads for redemption for felons

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.