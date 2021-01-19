Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa women's basketball game at Maryland postponed because of inauguration

Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers also off due to COVID-19

Players come off the court for a timeout in the fourth quarter at an Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game with the Purd
Players come off the court for a timeout in the fourth quarter at an Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game with the Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Iowa won the game, 87-81. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The women’s basketball game between No. 7 Maryland and Iowa, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed because the Hawkeyes don’t want to travel with the inauguration being held one day earlier.

Iowa was scheduled to fly into Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday night. But Maryland posted news of the postponement on Tuesday night, noting, “Out of caution due to Wednesday’s inauguration activities in Washington, D.C., Iowa made the decision to not travel to Maryland.”

Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was being held amid unprecedented security measures after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S Capitol two weeks ago.

Iowa’s decision was supported by the Big Ten Conference. No makeup date was immediately announced.

It’s the second postponement of the week for Iowa (9-3, 5-3 Big Ten), which put off Sunday’s game against Rutgers due to COVID-19 issues with the Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes are next scheduled to host Northwestern on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa women's basketball: Defensive unit capitalizes on both ends in late run to beat Purdue

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Purdue

Iowa women's basketball: Home win streak behind, Hawkeyes reset for Purdue

Ohio State snaps Iowa's 42-game Carver win streak in overtime

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coralville honors lives lost to COVID-19

Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marisa Doolin

Jan. 6 Capitol attack evokes memories of 1954 attack that wounded Iowa rep, 4 others

2nd-largest per-capita group of amateur radio operators in the world call Eastern Iowa home

Eastern Iowa Airport sees 53% drop in passengers in 2020, fewest in at least 25 years

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.