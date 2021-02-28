Iowa women's basketball beats Wisconsin for 24th-straight time

MADISON, Wis. — Iowa has now won two dozen straight games (24) against Wisconsin after beating the Badgers 84-70 on Sunday afternoon at Kohl Center.

Gabbie Marshall had a season-high 19 points, which included hitting 5-of-6 on 3-pointers.

“I’ve been in a little shooting slump lately,” Marshall told hawkeyesports.com. “My teammates knew I was hot, and they were finding me and making the right pass.”

Passing was great for Iowa (14-7, 10-7 Big Ten), with 22 assists on 29 baskets.

Freshman point guard Caitlin Clark had 14 assists to go with 18 points, her seventh double-double of the season. She also broke the freshman assists record (149), previously held by Kathleen Doyle (148).

“We had multiple people in double figures, which is always a good sign for us,” Clark said. “That’s when we play our best basketball.”

Monika Czinano had 18 points and McKenna Warnock added 14 points.

Wisconsin (5-17, 2-17) led a 18-17 after the first quarter, and the game was tied 24-24 midway through he second quarter when Iowa closed with a 16-6 run. That included a 3-pointer by Clark with two seconds left.

The Badgers cut the Iowa lead to four, 47-43, in the third quarter, but the Hawkeyes responded with an 11-3 run.

“I’m happy with the road victory,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “They’re not easy to come by.”

Iowa returns to the road to play Wednesday at No. 11 Indiana, before closing the regular season Saturday at home against Nebraska.

“We have a little momentum right now,” Bluder said. “We’re more confident as the season has gone along.”