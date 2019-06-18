Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa women's basketball will face Clemson in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Date is set for Dec. 4 at Carver; it will be first meeting between the programs

Iowa Hguard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives the floor after stealing from Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second half of their NCAA tournament regional final April 1. Doyle is one of two returning starters for the Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC women’s basketball challenge Dec. 4. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hguard Kathleen Doyle (22) drives the floor after stealing from Baylor Lady Bears guard Chloe Jackson (24) during the second half of their NCAA tournament regional final April 1. Doyle is one of two returning starters for the Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC women’s basketball challenge Dec. 4. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The first piece of Iowa’s 2019-20 women’s basketball scheduling puzzle has been placed.

The Hawkeyes will host Clemson as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Dec. 4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Iowa was 29-7 last season, won the Big Ten tournament and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes return two starters — Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer — but graduated consensus national player of the year Megan Gustafson.

Clemson was 20-13, 9-7 in the ACC. Leading scorer Kobi Thornton returns for the Tigers.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa announces women's basketball staff shuffling

Megan Gustafson earns contract with Dallas Wings

Megan Gustafson's TBT team has tough road to $2 million

A.J. Ediger, junior-to-be from Michigan, commits to Iowa women's basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Public Library faces criticism over upcoming pride event

Five men sent to prison in fatal Coggon marijuana robbery

Neb. school district, fed up with 'epidemic' vaping, to test students for nicotine

Iowa employment board reprimands regents over bargaining

Former Iowa Gov. Vilsack to Congress: Ratify USMCA, help farmers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.