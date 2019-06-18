Iowa women's basketball will face Clemson in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

IOWA CITY — The first piece of Iowa’s 2019-20 women’s basketball scheduling puzzle has been placed.

The Hawkeyes will host Clemson as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Dec. 4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Iowa was 29-7 last season, won the Big Ten tournament and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes return two starters — Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer — but graduated consensus national player of the year Megan Gustafson.

Clemson was 20-13, 9-7 in the ACC. Leading scorer Kobi Thornton returns for the Tigers.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com