Iowa Women's Basketball

Megan Gustafson powers Iowa past Nebraska

Senior has career-high 20 rebounds in 74-58 road win

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
By Ryan Kronberg, correspondent

LINCOLN, Neb. — Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has as dynamic of an offensive skill-set as any player in the country.

One of her favorite parts has nothing to do with points, but denying another team a second chance or creating a second opportunity.

Gustafson poured in a game-high 29 points and a career-high 20 rebounds as Iowa downed Nebraska, 74-58, Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Rebounding id something I love to do,” Gustafson said. “My teammates need those extra possessions.”

Nebraska’s (13-15, 8-9 Big Ten) size was a bit of a concern for Iowa, led by posts Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek.

Gustafson and Hannah Stewart neutralized that.

Gustafson grabbed 17 defensive rebounds and Stewart eight as Iowa out-rebounded Nebraska 44-31.

“We needed to be active on the boards, trying to get around, move our feet, be in the best position possible on the blocks,” Gustafson said.

As stellar has Gustafson has been in her Iowa career, she’d never reached the 20-rebound mark in a single game until Monday night.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“When you think she did something she’s never done before in this time of her career, it’s hard to imagine,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “She’s so strong going to the glass. If it gets near her, she’s pulling it in.”

Gustafson took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the frame as Iowa expanded upon a 52-47 lead after three quarters.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4) shot 30 of 57 overall from the floor and 10 of 13 at the free throw line.

“We were just taking the right shots when they were there,” Stewart said.

Makenzie Meyer dished out a career-high 10 assists. Kathleen Doyle added eight dimes.

“That’s the awesome thing about our guards is they’re willing to pass and get it inside, get the easier shot,” Stewart said.

Iowa responded from a sluggish first 10 minutes with a dominant second 10 minutes The Hawkeyes shot 63 percent from the floor (10 of 16) in the second quarter, turning a 16-12 deficit after the first quarter into a 35-26 halftime lead.

“For us to come in here and get a good road win, this is a good, good road win,” Bluder said.

Iowa didn’t get the help it needed elsewhere, though.

Maryland clinched a share of the Big Ten Conference title with a 58-55 win at Purdue.

By Ryan Kronberg, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa women's basketball still has Big Ten title hopes, but needs help

Women's basketball: Indiana upsets No. 10 Iowa

Iowa women's basketball puts No. 10 ranking, Big Ten lead on the line at Indiana

Iowa women's basketball downs Maryland for share of Big Ten lead

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Crisis Center of Johnson County rebrands with new name, same services

Support builds for $22 million plan to fund Future Ready Iowa

Iowa business leaders call for immigration reform

PCI to open North Liberty clinic

Wall Street rises after Trump stirs China trade hopes again

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.