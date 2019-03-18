Iowa women's basketball: Get to know NCAA first-round opponent Mercer

A No. 15-seed has never won a game in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The Mercer Bears will try to become the first when they take on No. 2-seed Iowa at 1 p.m. Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Does Mercer have what it takes to pull the upset? Here are a few things to know about the Bears.
Location: Macon, Ga.
Enrollment: 8,756 total; 4,803 undergrad
Record: 25-7 (14-0, Southern Conference champion)
Streak: Won 17
Rankings: NR coaches poll, No. 132 RPI
Games vs. RPI Top 100 Opponents: No. 15 Central Florida (L 42-76), No. 21 Florida State (L 56-57), No. 68 Georgia (L 60-67)
Best win: No. 105 Charlotte (W 57-40)
Worst losses: No. 233 Jacksonville (L 66-71), No. 234 Memphis (L 53-59), No. 253 Columbia (L 68-72)
NCAA bid: Automatic, beat Furman 66-63 in Southern Conference tournament championship game
Coach: Susie Gardner (9th season at Mercer, 169-117; 20th season overall, 345-264)
NCAA history: 2018, Lost 68-63 to No. 4-seed Georgia in first round
Series vs. Iowa: First ever meeting
Projected starters
0 Keke Calloway, 5-9, sr., G, Forsyth, Ga. (17.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg)
2 Amanda Thompson, 5-10, sr., F, Hayesville, N.C. (13.1 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 spg)
11 Linnea Rosendal, 6-1, sr., G, Stockholm, Sweden (9.0 ppg, 38.2 3FG%)
21 Shannon Titus, 5-11, so., G/F, Johns Creek, Ga. (12.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.4 bpg)
34 Rachel Selph, 6-3, sr., C, Eastman, Ga. (8.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
Top team stats
Fewest turnovers: 369, No. 7 in nation (11.3 per game)
Assist/turnover ratio: 1.31, No. 15
Turnover margin: 3.81, No. 33
Field goal percentage: 43.7, No. 41