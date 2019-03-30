Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa vs. NC State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Makenzie Meyer (3) takes a shot during their first practice session for the Sweet 16 Greensboro regional of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes play North Carolina State in the Sweet 16. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Makenzie Meyer (3) takes a shot during their first practice session for the Sweet 16 Greensboro regional of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, March 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes play North Carolina State in the Sweet 16. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
09:25AM | Sat, March 30, 2019

02:09PM | Fri, March 29, 2019

NCAA Sweet 16 time and travel not ideal for Iowa women's basketball

01:37PM | Fri, March 29, 2019

Keep your eyes in the paint when Iowa and NC State collide in NCAA Sweet 16

12:00PM | Thu, March 28, 2019

Mikan Drill going viral with Megan Gustafson, and her admirers

05:16PM | Wed, March 27, 2019

Hannah Stewart stuck it out, stuck around and is reaping the benefits with Iowa ...

09:56AM | Tue, March 26, 2019

NCAA women's basketball Sweet 16 at Greensboro: A scouting report
No. 2-seed Iowa (28-6) and No. 3-seed North Carolina State (28-5) get Saturday’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament action started with a Sweet 16 game in Greensboro, N.C. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Sweet 16 time and travel not ideal for Iowa

» Keep your eyes in the paint when Iowa and NC State collide

» Mikan Drill going viral with Megan Gustafson, and her admirers

» Iowa's Hannah Stewart stuck it out, stuck around and is reaping the benefits

» NCAA Sweet 16 at Greensboro: A scouting report

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 10:30 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600

Listen online: TuneIn

