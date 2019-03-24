Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa vs. Missouri in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes players including Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (right) celebrate their NCAA women's basketball tournament first round win over the Mercer Bears at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 66-61. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes players including Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (right) celebrate their NCAA women's basketball tournament first round win over the Mercer Bears at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Iowa won 66-61. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The final women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season takes place Sunday as No. 2-seed Iowa (27-6) hosts No. 7-seed Missouri (24-10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Missouri stands between Iowa and Sweet 16

» Mizzou's Cierra Porter, daughter of former Iowa star, has returned from 'medical retirement'

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 [Coverage map]

Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @jtlinder@GazetteOnIowa

The Gazette

