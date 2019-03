After surviving their NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round games, No. 2-seed Iowa and No. 7-seed Missouri now quickly turn their attention to Sunday.

The Hawkeyes and Tigers will meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a second-round game. The winner advances to a Sweet 16 game in Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa edged No. 15-seed Mercer 66-61 Friday while Mizzou outlasted No. 10-seed Drake 77-76 in overtime.

Iowa vs. Missouri

Time: 1 p.m. CT, Sunday

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN