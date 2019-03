No. 2-seed Iowa opened the NCAA women’s basketball tournament with a 66-61 win over No. 15-seed Mercer, narrowly avoiding a first-round upset at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes will take on No. 7-seed Missouri or No. 10-seed Drake in the second round Sunday.