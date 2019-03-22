Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa vs. Mercer in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to warm up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, March 21, 2019, ahead of Friday's first-round NCAA women's basketball game against Mercer. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to warm up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, March 21, 2019, ahead of Friday's first-round NCAA women's basketball game against Mercer. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa vs. Mercer in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

One of the first games of the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament takes place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as No. 2-seed Iowa (26-6) hosts No. 15-seed Mercer (25-7) in the first round Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa 'didn't come this far to only come this far'

» Recovered from 2 knee injuries, Tania Davis leads Iowa into NCAA Tournament

» Cedar Rapids' Dani Franklin comes back to Iowa for NCAA Tournament

» Get to know the Mercer Bears

» 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 [Coverage Map]

Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @jtlinder@GazetteOnIowa

