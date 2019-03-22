Iowa vs. Mercer in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

One of the first games of the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament takes place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as No. 2-seed Iowa (26-6) hosts No. 15-seed Mercer (25-7) in the first round Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2 [Coverage Map]
Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App
Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600 [Full listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @jtlinder, @GazetteOnIowa