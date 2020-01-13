Iowa makes first appearance of the season in AP women's basketball Top 25

Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) looks to her teammates while taking the ball downcourt during the Hawkeyes' double-overtime win over Indiana on Sunday. Doyle is the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week for the second straight week, and the Hawkeyes have made their first appearance of the season in the Associated Press top 25, at No. 22. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — After two straight wins over ranked opponents, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves in this week’s Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Hawkeyes (13-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) are in the AP poll for the first time this season, at No. 22.

Iowa defeated then-No. 16 Maryland, 66-61, Thursday, then outlasted then-No. 12 Indiana in double-overtime, 91-85, Sunday.

Tied for first place in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota (11-5, 1-4) for a game at 7 p.m. Thursday, then play at Wisconsin (9-7, 1-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle is the Big Ten player of the week for the second consecutive week. Doyle nearly posted a triple-double Sunday, accumulating 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

AP women's basketball poll — Jan. 13, 2020

1. South Carolina (16-1)

2. Baylor (13-1)

3. Stanford (15-1)

4. Connecticut (13-1)

5. Louisville (16-1)

6. Oregon (13-2)

7. UCLA (16-0)

8. Oregon State (15-1)

9. North Carolina State (15-1)

10. Mississippi State (15-2)

11. Kentucky (14-2)

12. Texas A&M (14-2)

13. Florida State (15-2)

14. DePaul (15-2)

15. Indiana (14-3)

16. Gonzaga (16-1)

17. West Virginia (13-1)

18. Arizona State (13-4)

19. Missouri State (14-2)

20. Maryland (12-4)

21. Arizona (13-3)

22. Iowa (13-3)

23. Arkansas (14-3)

24. Tennessee (13-3)

25. South Dakota (16-2)

