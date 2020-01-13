Iowa makes first appearance of the season in AP women's basketball Top 25

IOWA CITY — After two straight wins over ranked opponents, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves in this week’s Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Hawkeyes (13-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) are in the AP poll for the first time this season, at No. 22.

Iowa defeated then-No. 16 Maryland, 66-61, Thursday, then outlasted then-No. 12 Indiana in double-overtime, 91-85, Sunday.

Tied for first place in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota (11-5, 1-4) for a game at 7 p.m. Thursday, then play at Wisconsin (9-7, 1-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle is the Big Ten player of the week for the second consecutive week. Doyle nearly posted a triple-double Sunday, accumulating 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

AP women's basketball poll — Jan. 13, 2020

1. South Carolina (16-1)

2. Baylor (13-1)

3. Stanford (15-1)

4. Connecticut (13-1)

5. Louisville (16-1)

6. Oregon (13-2)

7. UCLA (16-0)

8. Oregon State (15-1)

9. North Carolina State (15-1)

10. Mississippi State (15-2)

11. Kentucky (14-2)

12. Texas A&M (14-2)

13. Florida State (15-2)

14. DePaul (15-2)

15. Indiana (14-3)

16. Gonzaga (16-1)

17. West Virginia (13-1)

18. Arizona State (13-4)

19. Missouri State (14-2)

20. Maryland (12-4)

21. Arizona (13-3)

22. Iowa (13-3)

23. Arkansas (14-3)

24. Tennessee (13-3)

25. South Dakota (16-2)

