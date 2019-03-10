Celebrate Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson's senior year in 22 photos

Megan Gustafson has just finished a performance for the ages against Maryland in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championship.

The Hawkeye senior scored 45 points en route to a 90-76 victory.

This is the Hawkeyes’ first tournament championship since 2001.

Gustafson has been named to the 2019 All-Tournament Team, and this is following her unanimous selection of Big Ten Player of the Year by both the coaches and media.

Gustafson was previously selected during the 2017-18 season as Big Ten Player of the Year by the media.

