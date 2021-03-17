Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is a second-team AP women's basketball All-American

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark continues to blaze her own trail as a member of the University of Iowa women’s basketball program.

A freshman guard from West Des Moines, Clark was named a second-team Associated Press All-American when the AP released its teams Wednesday.

Clark leads the nation in four statistical categories — points (720), points per game (26.7), assists (195) and 3-pointers made (103). She is second in assists per game (7.2) and 3-pointers per game (3.8).

She is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, the first freshman. She joins Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra and Amy Herrig.

In 27 contests this season, Clark averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s games, scored 20-plus points on 24 occasions, 30-plus points 11 times. She had nine double-doubles, one triple-double.

Clark was a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten choice by the coaches and the media, and the Big Ten freshman of the year.

The Hawkeyes (18-9) will face Central Michigan (18-8) in a first-round NCAA tournament game at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Alamodome, San Antonio.

Iowa State junior Ashley Joens earned AP honorable-mention accolades. The wing from Iowa City registered 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, shooting 89.0 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cyclones (16-10) meet Michigan State (15-8) at 5 p.m. Monday, also at the Alamodome.

The first team consists of Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, Louisville’s Dana Evans, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. Evans is the only senior of the group.

2020-21 Associated Press women’s basketball All-America teams

First Team

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-11, freshman, Hopkins, Minn., 19.7 ppg, 53.9 fg pct, 6.1 apg, 2.29 steals (28 of 30 first-place votes, 146 points)

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, senior, Gary, Ind., 20 ppg, 43.2 fg pct, 4.2 apg, (25, 140)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, sophomore, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 13.69 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 50.2 fg pct, 1.6 apg, 2.8 blocks (21, 127)

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Tenn., 20.7 ppg, 44.8 fg pct, 3.5 apg, 2.32 steals (16, 117)

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, junior, Converse, Texas, 18.1 ppg, 54.3 fg pct (16, 114)

Second Team

Elissa Cunane, NC State, 6-5, junior, Summerfield, N.C., 16.8 ppg, 57.0 fg pct (13, 107)

Naz Hillmon, Michigan, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Ohio, 25.1 ppg, 63.7 fg pct (11, 97)

Aari McDonald, Arizona, 5-7, senior, Fresno, Calif., 19.3 ppg, 38.9 fg pct, 4.5 apg, 2.71 steals (8, 96)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, freshman, West Des Moines, Iowa, 26.7 ppg, 47.0 fg pct, 7.2 apg (3, 70)

Charli Collier, Texas, 6-5, junior, Mont Belvieu, Texas, 20.1 ppg, 51.3 fg pct, 1.1 blocks (3, 58)

Third Team

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, 6-4, senior, Lufkin, Texas, 19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 53.1 fg pct, 4.1 blocks, 2.04 steals (0, 53)

Ashley Owusu, Maryland, 6-0, sophomore, Woodbridge, Va., 18.3 ppg, 48.5 fg pct, 5.8 apg (0, 44)

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 5-11, senior, Aurora, Colo., 18.7 ppg, 41.8 fg pct (0, 42)

Kiana Williams, Stanford, 5-8, senior, San Antonio, Texas, 14.3 ppg, 42 fg pct (2, 31)

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, 5-11, senior, Sapulpa, Okla., 22.2 ppg, 42.7 fg pct, (1, 26)

Honorable Mention

Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Lauren Gustin, BYU; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Cece Hooks, Ohio; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Haley Jones, Stanford; N’dea Jones, Texas AM; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Aisha Shepherd, Virginia Tech; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga; Christyn Williams, UConn; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga.

