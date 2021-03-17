Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is a second-team AP women's basketball All-American

Iowa State's Ashley Joens earns honorable-mention accolades

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a shot over Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin (0) during their Big Ten women's basketball ga
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a shot over Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin (0) during their Big Ten women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 6. Clark is a second-team All-American by The Associated Press. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark continues to blaze her own trail as a member of the University of Iowa women’s basketball program.

A freshman guard from West Des Moines, Clark was named a second-team Associated Press All-American when the AP released its teams Wednesday.

Clark leads the nation in four statistical categories — points (720), points per game (26.7), assists (195) and 3-pointers made (103). She is second in assists per game (7.2) and 3-pointers per game (3.8).

She is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, the first freshman. She joins Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra and Amy Herrig.

In 27 contests this season, Clark averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s games, scored 20-plus points on 24 occasions, 30-plus points 11 times. She had nine double-doubles, one triple-double.

Clark was a unanimous first-team all-Big Ten choice by the coaches and the media, and the Big Ten freshman of the year.

The Hawkeyes (18-9) will face Central Michigan (18-8) in a first-round NCAA tournament game at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Alamodome, San Antonio.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State junior Ashley Joens earned AP honorable-mention accolades. The wing from Iowa City registered 23.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, shooting 89.0 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cyclones (16-10) meet Michigan State (15-8) at 5 p.m. Monday, also at the Alamodome.

The first team consists of Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers, Louisville’s Dana Evans, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. Evans is the only senior of the group.

2020-21 Associated Press women’s basketball All-America teams

First Team

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-11, freshman, Hopkins, Minn., 19.7 ppg, 53.9 fg pct, 6.1 apg, 2.29 steals (28 of 30 first-place votes, 146 points)

Dana Evans, Louisville, 5-6, senior, Gary, Ind., 20 ppg, 43.2 fg pct, 4.2 apg, (25, 140)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, sophomore, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 13.69 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 50.2 fg pct, 1.6 apg, 2.8 blocks (21, 127)

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Tenn., 20.7 ppg, 44.8 fg pct, 3.5 apg, 2.32 steals (16, 117)

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, junior, Converse, Texas, 18.1 ppg, 54.3 fg pct (16, 114)

Second Team

Elissa Cunane, NC State, 6-5, junior, Summerfield, N.C., 16.8 ppg, 57.0 fg pct (13, 107)

Naz Hillmon, Michigan, 6-2, junior, Cleveland, Ohio, 25.1 ppg, 63.7 fg pct (11, 97)

Aari McDonald, Arizona, 5-7, senior, Fresno, Calif., 19.3 ppg, 38.9 fg pct, 4.5 apg, 2.71 steals (8, 96)

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, freshman, West Des Moines, Iowa, 26.7 ppg, 47.0 fg pct, 7.2 apg (3, 70)

Charli Collier, Texas, 6-5, junior, Mont Belvieu, Texas, 20.1 ppg, 51.3 fg pct, 1.1 blocks (3, 58)

Third Team

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, 6-4, senior, Lufkin, Texas, 19.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 53.1 fg pct, 4.1 blocks, 2.04 steals (0, 53)

Ashley Owusu, Maryland, 6-0, sophomore, Woodbridge, Va., 18.3 ppg, 48.5 fg pct, 5.8 apg (0, 44)

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA, 5-11, senior, Aurora, Colo., 18.7 ppg, 41.8 fg pct (0, 42)

Kiana Williams, Stanford, 5-8, senior, San Antonio, Texas, 14.3 ppg, 42 fg pct (2, 31)

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, 5-11, senior, Sapulpa, Okla., 22.2 ppg, 42.7 fg pct, (1, 26)

Honorable Mention

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Katie Benzan, Maryland; Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Kysre Gondrezick, West Virginia; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Lauren Gustin, BYU; Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; Cece Hooks, Ohio; Ashley Joens, Iowa State; Haley Jones, Stanford; N’dea Jones, Texas AM; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn; Aisha Shepherd, Virginia Tech; Jill Townsend, Gonzaga; Christyn Williams, UConn; Aaliyah Wilson, Texas A&M; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Hawkeyes earn a 5 seed, draw Central Michigan in NCAA women's basketball tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes figure to be a 5 or 6 seed in NCAA women's basketball tournament

Monika Czinano, Caitlin Clark set Big Ten tournament records, earn all-tournament honors

Maryland runs past Iowa for Big Ten women's basketball tournament title

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

All Iowans will be eligible for COVID vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment online a frustrating scramble for Iowans

Nearly united Iowa House backs free speech bill

Iowa City Council suspends Truth and Reconciliation Commission until next month

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.