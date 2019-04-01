Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa vs. Baylor in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates with forward Hannah Stewart (left) during a against North Carolina State in an NCAA women's basketball tournament regional semifinal at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, March 30, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
03:30PM | Mon, April 01, 2019

05:32PM | Sun, March 31, 2019

Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities and a common goal

04:38PM | Sun, March 31, 2019

Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

03:30PM | Sat, March 30, 2019

Alexis Sevillian's 3-pointer key to Iowa slowing NC State's run in Sweet 16

02:49PM | Sat, March 30, 2019

Iowa smokes NC State, reaches first Elite 8 since 1993

12:30PM | Sat, March 30, 2019

Iowa women's basketball advances to Elite 8 for first time in 26 years
A trip to the Final Four in Tampa, Fla., is on the line Monday night in Greensboro, N.C., as No. 2-seed Iowa (29-6) takes on No. 1-seed Baylor (34-1) in an NCAA women’s basketball tournament regional final. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

» Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities, common goal

» Iowa's Megan Gustafson named AP first-team All-American

» Iowa smokes NC State, reaches first Elite 8 since 1993

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPNESPN App

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KGYM-FM 107.5/106.3

Listen online: TuneIn

