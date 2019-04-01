Iowa vs. Baylor in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

A trip to the Final Four in Tampa, Fla., is on the line Monday night in Greensboro, N.C., as No. 2-seed Iowa (29-6) takes on No. 1-seed Baylor (34-1) in an NCAA women’s basketball tournament regional final. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa women's basketball is '40 minutes away from every kid's dream'

» Iowa's Tania Davis and Kathleen Doyle: Distinct personalities, common goal

» Iowa's Megan Gustafson named AP first-team All-American

» Iowa smokes NC State, reaches first Elite 8 since 1993

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Radio: KXIC-AM 800, WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KGYM-FM 107.5/106.3

Listen online: TuneIn

