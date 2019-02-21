Iowa Women's Basketball

Hoosiers upset No. 10 Hawkeyes

Women's basketball: Iowa cedes first place in Big Ten back to Maryland

The Gazette

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Leading by 16 points in the third quarter, the 10th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team couldn’t hold on, as Indiana shot the lights out in the game’s final 14 minutes and rallied back for a stunning 75-73 victory Thursday night.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes dropped to second place in the Big Ten standings. Maryland, which lost to the Hawkeyes, 86-73, on Sunday, regained control of the conference lead by rallying past Minnesota on Thursday, 71-69.

With two games remaining, the Hawkeyes (21-6, 12-4 Big Ten) will need help to a stake a claim on the regular-season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament. Iowa plays at Nebraska on Monday and closes at home March 3 against Northwestern.

Meanwhile, Maryland (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) heads to Purdue on Monday and close with Illinois at home March 2. The Hawkeyes, who hold the tiebreaker thanks to Sunday’s head-to-head win over Maryland, will need to win out and hope either the Boilermakers or the Illini knock off the Terps in one of the final two games.

Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 26 points and 12 rebounds, but missed crucial minutes in the fourth quarter after committing her fourth foul. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points and 9 assists, while Tania Davis scored 12 points.

Doyle (2) and Davis (1), along with Makenzie Meyer (2) and Alexis Sevillian (1), combined to make six 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Hawkeyes stormed out to a 24-12 lead. However, the Hawkeyes would not make another trey until Davis tied the game at 73 with 22 seconds remaining. The team finished 7-for-21 from 3-point range.

Brenna Wise led Indiana with 24 points and 12 rebounds, going 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Ali Patberg knocked down 6 of her 8 3-point attempts for 21 points. Bendu Yeaney, who only scored 4 points, scored the winning basket with 3.8 seconds remaining, then blocked Davis’ last-second shot to seal the win.

The Gazette

