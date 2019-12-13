Iowa Women's Basketball

Hawkeyes welcome back a team they beat by 67 last year

Women's basketball: North Carolina Central is off to a 1-8 start

Iowa’s Monika Czinano (25), celebrating a basket with teammate Kathleen Doyle (22) in Wednesday’s 75-69 win over Iowa State, is third in the nation in field-goal percentage at .699. The Hawkeyes host North Carolina Central at 2 p.m. Saturday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Monika Czinano (25), celebrating a basket with teammate Kathleen Doyle (22) in Wednesday’s 75-69 win over Iowa State, is third in the nation in field-goal percentage at .699. The Hawkeyes host North Carolina Central at 2 p.m. Saturday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — An intense intrastate test is behind. Another lies ahead.

What’s in between? Most likely, a breather.

North Carolina Central comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a non-conference women’s basketball game with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Tipoff is 2 p.m.

Under ordinary circumstances, this could be feared as a “trap game” for the Hawkeyes (7-2). They’re coming off a victory at Iowa State, and a home battle with Drake is a week away.

But NCCU is 1-8 and has suffered six consecutive losses, most recently a 92-53 loss at North Carolina on Sunday. What’s more, the Hawkeyes smashed the Eagles, 106-39, last year at Carver, scoring 89 points in the final three quarters.

It was the second-largest margin of victory in Iowa history.

So the Hawkeyes’ home win streak — currently at 25 — should be safe for another week, at least. Regardless of outcome, this game will be detrimental to Iowa’s RPI; NCCU’s rank currently is 331.

Iowa didn’t trail after early in the second period Wednesday and defeated ISU for the fourth straight time, 75-69. Amanda Ollinger established a career high for rebounds (20), and Tomi Taiwo came off the bench to hit 3 of 4 shots from long-range, scoring a career-best nine points.

Monika Czinano has taken the reins from former All-American Megan Gustafson as an efficient scorer inside. The sophomore from Minnesota ranks third nationally in field goal percentage at .699. Czinano is averaging 15.0 points per game. Kathleen Doyle leads the Hawkeyes at 15.4 per game; Makenzie Meyer is at 14.7.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bill Fennelly coaches Iowa State-Iowa game with heavy heart after losing his father

Photos: Iowa vs. Iowa State women's basketball

For Iowa's women's basketball seniors, it's a 4-year sweep of Iowa State

Iowa vs. Iowa State women's basketball: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jordan Bohannon trolls and Iowa basketball rolls at Iowa State

Iowa out-toughs and outplays Iowa State in Cy-Hawk men's basketball game

75-year-old Iowa City man wins $25,000 a year for life (he took the lump sum)

Wrestling is an Iowa obsession. But where are the girls?

Iowa city street crews were hammered by winter last year. Why they're still hoping a normal salt supply will do the trick.

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.