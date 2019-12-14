Hawkeyes set school shooting record in a rout of NCCU

IOWA CITY — No letdown, and no mercy.

The Iowa Hawkeyes took a big bite out of their “sandwich game” with North Carolina Central, shooting a school-record 69.8 percent from the floor and flattening the Eagles for the second straight year, 102-50, in a non-conference women’s basketball game before a crowd of 4,262 Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“When you’re sharing the ball and knocking down shots, it’s a lot of fun,” said Makenzie Meyer, who led the Hawkeyes (8-2) with 19 points.

Iowa made 37 of 53 attempts from the floor, including 13 of 22 (59.1 percent) from long range. It was a shooting exhibition, and a start-to-finish mismatch.

So much for a letdown after Wednesday’s 75-69 win at Iowa State, and before next Saturday’s showdown with Drake.

“I’m really pleased with the way the team performed, sandwiched between two in-state rivalry games and with finals coming up this week,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “It’s easy to lose focus, and we didn’t.

“And we kept the hammer down.”

Iowa’s previous record for shooting accuracy in a game was 68.9 percent, set Nov. 13, 2018, against Western Kentucky. The Hawkeyes also set a new standard for shooting in a half, hitting 80 percent (20 of 25) in the first half.

NCCU (1-9) returned to Carver after a 67-point thrashing last year, and Saturday was more of the same.

“You only have so much control over your non-conference schedule, and we needed to fill this date,” Bluder said.

NCCU led 2-0 and 4-3, but the Hawkeyes put together scoring runs of 10-0, 9-0, 9-0 and 12-0 on their way to a 55-18 halftime lead.

Twelve Hawkeyes scored, and 12 chipped in on the 32-assist count. Monika Czinano made 7 of 8 shots and scored 14 points, Kathleen Doyle tallied 13, Gabbie Marshall 11. McKenna Warnock made all four of her shots and scored nine points.

Czinano is shooting 71.4 percent from the floor this season.

Doyle distributed nine assists, and moved to No. 2 on the Iowa career list with 578, passing Cara Consuegra.

“It’s fun setting my teammates up,” Doyle said. “It’s something I take pride in.”

One of the assists came from Megan Meyer on a 3-pointer by her older sister in the third quarter.

“We’ve been looking forward to that for a while,” Makenzie said. “It’s really cool. We both had big smiles after that.”

The victory was Iowa’s 26th in a row at Carver.

IOWA 102, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 50

At Iowa City

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (50): Paulina Afriyie 5-12 0-1 10, Ashlyn Lockard 4-6 0-0 8, Faith Williams 2-8 1-2 7, Nyasia Palmer 1-2 2-2 4, Zaria Atkins 2-8 0-1 5, Dasmine Kasey 1-8 0-0 2, Jasmine Pollock 0-4 0-0 0, Kieche White 2-5 0-0 4, Madalyn Anderson 3-8 0-0 8, Kiyana Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Simone Edmundson 0-1 0-2 0, Khadija Demry 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 21-69 3-8 50.

IOWA (102): Amanda Ollinger 3-4 1-1 7, Monika Czinano 7-8 0-0 14, Makenzie Meyer 6-9 3-4 19, Alexis Sevillian 2-4 0-0 6, Kathleen Doyle 5-8 1-1 13, Gabbie Marshall 4-8 0-0 11, Tomi Taiwo 1-2 2-2 4, McKenna Warnock 4-4 0-0 9, Kate Martin 2-2 3-4 8, Logan Cook 1-2 1-2 3, Megan Meyer 2-2 2-2 6, Zion Sanders 0-0 2-2 2, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-53 15-18 102.

Halftime: Iowa 55, NCCU 18. 3-point goals: NCCU 5-24 (Afriyie 0-1, Williams 2-8, Atkins 1-2, Kasey 0-3, Pollock 0-3, White 0-1, Anderson 2-5, Demry 0-1), Iowa 13-22 (Mak. Meyer 4-6, Sevillian 2-4, Doyle 2-3, Marshall 3-6, Warnock 1-1, Martin 1-1, Cook 0-1). Team fouls: NCCU 22, Iowa 12. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: NCCU 27 (Afriyie 7), Iowa 42 (Ollinger 7). Assists: NCCU 10 (Williams 5), Iowa 32 (Doyle 9). Steals: NCCU 6 (Atkins 3), Iowa 5 (Martin 2). Turnovers: NCCU 11, Iowa 11.

Attendance: 4,262.

