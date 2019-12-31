Hawkeyes score a school-record 108 points in rout of Illinois

IOWA CITY — That’s one for the books.

Nearly flawless offensively, the Iowa Hawkeyes set a program scoring record and torched Illinois, 108-72, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game before 6,942 Tuesday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“There is no perfection in basketball, but we really clicked on offense today,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

Kathleen Doyle scored a career-high 33 points, and the Hawkeyes (10-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) shot 65 percent from the field and distributed 34 assists. Zion Sanders’ basket with 42 seconds left was the record-breaker; Iowa’s previous benchmark for points in a game was 107 against USC Upstate on Nov. 14, 2014.

“Everybody was running the ball and executing,” Doyle said. “I got to be the one that was scoring today.”

Doyle was one of four Hawkeyes in double figures. Monika Czinano added 16 points, Makenzie Meyer hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Amanda Ollinger registered her first career double-double — 12 points and 14 rebounds. Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo added eight apiece off the bench, and this was an offensive clinic from the start.

“You never know where the ball is going to go,” Ollinger said. “This team is so unselfish and cares so much for one another.”

Stinging from a 78-69 loss at Nebraska to open the conference season Saturday, the Hawkeyes made their first four shots, and led 27-14 after one quarter.

Illinois (9-4, 0-2) traded baskets with the Hawkeyes for a while and snuck within nine points on two occasions. But Iowa sprinted away again behind Doyle, who scored 16 points in the second quarter, and the Hawkeyes enjoyed a 57-38 advantage at intermission behind 73-percent shooting (22 of 30).

Then it was 25 points for the Hawkeyes in the third quarter, 26 in the fourth.

“Any time you set a scoring record against a Big Ten opponent, it’s a pretty good offensive night,” Bluder said.

Maybe not quite perfect, but not far away.

Bluder’s teams always celebrate assists, and this squad is no exception. The Hawkeyes’ 34 Tuesday — two away from a school record — upped their season average to 21.3, a figure that ranks No. 5 in the nation.

Alexis Sevillian had seven assists, Ollinger and Marshall six apiece.

“We get excited about passing,” Bluder said. “It’s pretty basketball. During our shooting drills, we don’t have our coaches making the passes. Our players are ones passing it.”

Iowa hit the 100-point mark for the 15th time in school history when Logan Cook scored with about 5 minutes left. Marshall scored the next five points to get the Hawkeyes within one of their record output, then Sanders put them over the top.

Kennedi Myles paced Illinois with 18 points. Courtney Joens, a senior from Iowa City High, scored three.

Iowa enjoyed a 43-25 rebounding advantage.

The Hawkeyes are at Northwestern at 1 p.m. Sunday.

IOWA 108, ILLINOIS 72

At Iowa City

ILLINOIS (72): Kennedi Myles 7-11 3-5 18, Ali Andrews 3-7 0-0 6, J-Naya Ephaim 2-5 1-4 5, Brandi Beasley 2-7 0-0 5, Petra Holesinska 4-12 0-0 11, Courtney Joens 0-1 3-4 3, Jada Peebles 5-11 3-4 14, Jeanae Terry 1-10 3-4 5, Lyric Robins 2-3 0-0 5, Cierra Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Carolyn Waleski 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 13-21 72.

IOWA (108): Amanda Ollinger 6-7 0-0 12, Monika Czinano 7-10 2-2 16, Makenzie Meyer 5-10 0-0 15, Alexis Sevillian 2-2 0-0 6, Kathleen Doyle 11-14 9-9 33, McKenna Warnock 1-2 3-6 6, Gabbie Marshall 2-3 3-4 8, Tomi Taiwo 3-5 0-0 8, Kate Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Megan Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Zion Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-60 17-21 108.

Halftime: Iowa 57, Illinois 38.

3-point goals: Illinois 7-17 (Myles 1-3, Andrews 0-2, Ephraim 0-1, Beasley 1-1, Holesinska 3-6, Peebles 1-2, Terry 0-1, Robins 1-1), Iowa 13-26 (Ollinger 0-1, Mak. Meyer 5-10, Sevillian 2-2, Doyle 2-3, Warnock 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Taiwo 2-4, Martin 0-1, Meg. Meyer 0-1). Team fouls: Illinois 21, Iowa 20. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Illinois 25 (Myles 5), Iowa 43 (Ollinger 14). Assists: Illinois 12 (Holesinska 5), Iowa 34 (Sevillian 7). Steals: Illinois 7 (seven with 1), Iowa 2 (Mak. Meyer, Sanders. Turnovers: Illinois 9, Iowa 13.

Attendance: 6,942.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com