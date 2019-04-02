Photos: Hawkeye fans welcome home Iowa women's basketball team

A meorable season for the Iowa women’s basketball team came to an end Monday night, and the Hawkeyes’ fans made sure to give them a warm welcome home.

Fans gathered Tuesday at the Coralville Transit Intermodal Facility to greet the Hawkeyes, who advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

No. 2-seed Iowa fell to No. 1-seed Baylor 85-53 Monday night in a regional final in Greensboro, N.C.

It was the final game for seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with a school-record 29 wins and just seven losses.