Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

Iowa earned the No. 3 seed and a coveted double-bye to the quarterfinals in the 2020 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, which tips off Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Hawkeyes (23-6) will play either Ohio State, Minnesota or Penn State Friday night.
Maryland is the No. 1 seed after tying with Northwestern for the regular-season title. Iowa beat Maryland in last year’s tourney title game, 90-76.
The championship game is Sunday. The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Maryland (1), Northwestern (3) and Iowa (4) were all top-4 seeds in the NCAA's latest top-16 release Monday.
Here are the complete pairings and schedule, with TV listings. Seeds are in parentheses, followed by AP rankings if applicable. We’ll update scores and pairings throughout the week.
First round — Wednesday, March 4
(13) Illinois vs. (12) Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (BTN)
(11) Minnesota vs. (14) Penn State, approx. 3:30 p.m. (BTN)
Second round — Thursday, March 5
(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Purdue, 11 a.m. (BTN)
(5) Rutgers vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
(7) Michigan vs. (10) Nebraska, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
(6) Ohio State vs. Minnesota/Penn State winner, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 6
(1) No. 6 Maryland vs. Michigan State/Purdue winner, 11 a.m. (BTN)
(4) No. 20 Indiana vs. Rutgers/Wisconsin/Illinois winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
(2) No. 11 Northwestern vs. Michigan/Nebraska winner, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
(3) No. 19 Iowa vs. Ohio State/Minnesota/Penn State winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)
Semifinals — Saturday, March 7
5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)
Championship — Sunday, March 8
5 p.m. (ESPN2)