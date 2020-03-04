Iowa Women's Basketball

Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2020: Bracket, schedule, TV listings

Iowa is No. 3 seed in Indianapolis

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Monika Czinano (25) attempts a shot under pressure from Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Taiye Bel
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Monika Czinano (25) attempts a shot under pressure from Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Taiye Bello (5) during the second half of a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa earned the No. 3 seed and a coveted double-bye to the quarterfinals in the 2020 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, which tips off Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes (23-6) will play either Ohio State, Minnesota or Penn State Friday night.

Maryland is the No. 1 seed after tying with Northwestern for the regular-season title. Iowa beat Maryland in last year’s tourney title game, 90-76.

 

The championship game is Sunday. The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Maryland (1), Northwestern (3) and Iowa (4) were all top-4 seeds in the NCAA's latest top-16 release Monday.

Here are the complete pairings and schedule, with TV listings. Seeds are in parentheses, followed by AP rankings if applicable. We’ll update scores and pairings throughout the week.

» Printable bracket

First round — Wednesday, March 4

(13) Illinois vs. (12) Wisconsin, 1 p.m. (BTN)

(11) Minnesota vs. (14) Penn State, approx. 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Second round — Thursday, March 5

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Purdue, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(5) Rutgers vs. Illinois/Wisconsin winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(7) Michigan vs. (10) Nebraska, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(6) Ohio State vs. Minnesota/Penn State winner, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 6

(1) No. 6 Maryland vs. Michigan State/Purdue winner, 11 a.m. (BTN)

(4) No. 20 Indiana vs. Rutgers/Wisconsin/Illinois winner, approx. 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

(2) No. 11 Northwestern vs. Michigan/Nebraska winner, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

(3) No. 19 Iowa vs. Ohio State/Minnesota/Penn State winner, approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 7

5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Approx. 8 p.m. (BTN)

Championship — Sunday, March 8

5 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle named Big Ten Player of the Year

Iowa women's basketball wraps up regular season at Rutgers

Iowa women's basketball tops Minnesota on Senior Night, 90-82

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Minnesota

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Voters approve $54 million bond for College Community School District

Super Tuesday: Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide

Gov. Kim Reynolds open to restitution requirements for felon voting rights

Hawkeye baseball adds bench warmers - for real

Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 4

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.