Iowa Women's Basketball

Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3), forward Megan Gustafson (10), guard Kathleen Doyle (22), forward Hannah Stewart (21) and guard Tania Davis (11) cross the court together late in the second half of a game against Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The Hawkeyes are the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten women's basketball tournament, the Terrapins the No. 1 seed. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3), forward Megan Gustafson (10), guard Kathleen Doyle (22), forward Hannah Stewart (21) and guard Tania Davis (11) cross the court together late in the second half of a game against Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The Hawkeyes are the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten women's basketball tournament, the Terrapins the No. 1 seed. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
The Gazette

Fourteen women’s basketball teams visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this week for the 2019 Big Ten tournament.

The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Find the updated pairings, schedule, scores and TV listings here throughout the week.

First round – Wednesday, March 6

12:30 p.m. – No. 12 Penn State (12-17, 5-13) vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (13-17, 4-14), BTN

3 p.m. – No. 11 Purdue (7-14, 8-10) vs. No. 14 Illinois (10-19, 2-16), BTN

Second round – Thursday, March 7

11 a.m. – No. 8 Northwestern (16-13, 9-9) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (19-10, 9-9), BTN

1:30 p.m. – No. 5 Ohio State (14-13, 10-8) vs. Penn State/Wisconsin, BTN

5:30 p.m. – No. 7 Minnesota (20-9, 9-9) vs. No. 10 Indiana (19-11, 8-10), BTN

8 p.m. – No. 6 Nebraska (14-15, 9-9) vs. Purdue/Illinois, BTN

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 8

11 a.m. – No. 1 Maryland (26-3, 15-3) vs. Northwestern/Michigan State, BTN

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 Michigan (20-10, 11-7) vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Wisconsin, BTN

5:30 p.m. – No. 2 Iowa (23-6, 14-4) vs. Minnesota/Indiana, BTN

8 p.m. – No. 3 Rutgers (21-8, 13-5) vs. Nebraska/Purdue/Illinois, BTN

Semifinals – Saturday, March 9

4 p.m., BTN

6:30 p.m., BTN

Championship – Sunday, March 10

5 p.m., ESPN

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa AD Gary Barta on Gary Dolphin, transfer rules, Megan Gustafson and more

Iowa gets a challenge immediately in Big Ten women's basketball tournament

No surprise: Megan Gustafson is Big Ten player of the year

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany to step down in 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Blaze heavily damages Hieronymus Square construction site, closes nearby areas in Iowa City

Walker man died of 'sharp-force injuries,' autopsy reveals

Ex-janitor in court, accused of taking nude photos of women basketball players Contract employee had worked at Cornell College

Iowa House committee proposal would let state scoop local revenue from traffic cameras

Presidential candidate Jay Inslee vows to tackle climate change

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.