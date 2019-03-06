Big Ten women's basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Fourteen women’s basketball teams visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this week for the 2019 Big Ten tournament.

The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Find the updated pairings, schedule, scores and TV listings here throughout the week.

First round – Wednesday, March 6

12:30 p.m. – No. 12 Penn State (12-17, 5-13) vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (13-17, 4-14), BTN

3 p.m. – No. 11 Purdue (7-14, 8-10) vs. No. 14 Illinois (10-19, 2-16), BTN

Second round – Thursday, March 7

11 a.m. – No. 8 Northwestern (16-13, 9-9) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (19-10, 9-9), BTN

1:30 p.m. – No. 5 Ohio State (14-13, 10-8) vs. Penn State/Wisconsin, BTN

5:30 p.m. – No. 7 Minnesota (20-9, 9-9) vs. No. 10 Indiana (19-11, 8-10), BTN

8 p.m. – No. 6 Nebraska (14-15, 9-9) vs. Purdue/Illinois, BTN

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 8

11 a.m. – No. 1 Maryland (26-3, 15-3) vs. Northwestern/Michigan State, BTN

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 Michigan (20-10, 11-7) vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Wisconsin, BTN

5:30 p.m. – No. 2 Iowa (23-6, 14-4) vs. Minnesota/Indiana, BTN

8 p.m. – No. 3 Rutgers (21-8, 13-5) vs. Nebraska/Purdue/Illinois, BTN

Semifinals – Saturday, March 9

4 p.m., BTN

6:30 p.m., BTN

Championship – Sunday, March 10

5 p.m., ESPN