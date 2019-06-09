A.J. Ediger, junior-to-be from Michigan, commits to Iowa women's basketball

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team has landed 2021 recruit A.J. Ediger, a 6-foot-2 forward from Hamilton (Mich.).

“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment and to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa,” Ediger posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Ediger led Hamilton to a 25-1 record and earned Associated Press second-team all-state honors in Division 2 as a sophomore. The team — also with a mascot of the Hawkeyes — advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals.

In the semifinal loss to Freeland, Edinger posted 33 points and 17 rebounds. She scored 31 points in a quarterfinal victory.

Iowa is coming off its best season since 1992-93. The Hawkeyes (29-7) won the Big Ten conference tournament and reached the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament.

