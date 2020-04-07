Addison O'Grady, post from Colorado, commits to Iowa women's basketball

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed a highly touted junior from Colorado.

Addison O’Grady, a 6-foot-3 post, verbally committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

“I’m so thankful to be in such an amazing situation with a great support system,” O’Grady said on Twitter. “I’m excited to announce that I am committing to the University of Iowa to further my education and basketball career.”

O’Grady, who hails from Centennial, Colo., plays for Grandview High School. She is ranked as the nation’s 37th-best junior by ESPN.com, No. 4 at her position.

“A versatile, blue-collar frontcourt performer,” she is described by ESPN.com. “A workhorse on the glass, scores through contact in the block, mobile in uptempo game, emerging face-up game in the key and short corner keeps the defense guessing.

“She continues to develop as a coveted interior player in the 2021 class.”

O’Grady’s announcement further strengthens the Hawkeyes’ 2021 class. Post A.J. Ediger (Hamilton, Mich.) is ranked 51st in the nation, and guard Sydney Affolter (Chicago) committed in January.

