Iowa women's basketball: 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released

The Big Ten released its 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule Monday afternoon. Iowa opens its 20-game conference slate Dec. 5 at home against Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes play four Big Ten games in December, including three before Christmas.
Teams Iowa is scheduled to face twice include Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana and Nebraska. One-game opponents at home are Purdue, Penn State and Michigan. One-game opponents away are Michigan State, Illinois and Maryland.
Iowa finished third in the Big Ten last season with a 14-4 record, two games behind Maryland and Northwestern.
Indiana, which finished fourth last year at 13-5, is the preseason Big Ten favorite in the media and coaches polls. Iowa wasn’t projected to finish in the top five in either.
The Hawkeyes face the Hoosiers at home on Feb. 7 and in Bloomington, Ind., two weeks later.
Iowa, which has won 36 straight home games, opens the regular season Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northern Iowa at 6:30 p.m.
2020-21 Iowa women’s basketball schedule: Big Ten games
Dec. 5: Wisconsin
Dec. 12: at Michigan State
Dec. 19: at Ohio State
Dec. 31: Rutgers
Jan. 3: at Illinois
Jan. 6: Minnesota
Jan. 9: at Northwestern
Jan. 13: Ohio State
Jan. 18: Purdue
Jan. 21: at Maryland
Jan. 24: at Rutgers
Jan. 28: Northwestern
Jan. 31: at Minnesota
Feb. 7: Indiana
Feb. 10: at Nebraska
Feb. 18: Penn State
Feb. 21: at Indiana
Feb. 25: Michigan
Feb. 28: at Wisconsin
March 5 or 6: Nebraska