Iowa women's basketball: 2020-21 Big Ten schedule released

Hawkeyes host Wisconsin to open conference play Dec. 5

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team during a basketball game against Michigan State University at Carver-Haw
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder signals to her team during a basketball game against Michigan State University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
The Big Ten released its 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule Monday afternoon. Iowa opens its 20-game conference slate Dec. 5 at home against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes play four Big Ten games in December, including three before Christmas.

Teams Iowa is scheduled to face twice include Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana and Nebraska. One-game opponents at home are Purdue, Penn State and Michigan. One-game opponents away are Michigan State, Illinois and Maryland.

Iowa finished third in the Big Ten last season with a 14-4 record, two games behind Maryland and Northwestern.

Indiana, which finished fourth last year at 13-5, is the preseason Big Ten favorite in the media and coaches polls. Iowa wasn’t projected to finish in the top five in either.

The Hawkeyes face the Hoosiers at home on Feb. 7 and in Bloomington, Ind., two weeks later.

Iowa, which has won 36 straight home games, opens the regular season Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northern Iowa at 6:30 p.m.

2020-21 Iowa women’s basketball schedule: Big Ten games

Dec. 5: Wisconsin

Dec. 12: at Michigan State

Dec. 19: at Ohio State

Dec. 31: Rutgers

Jan. 3: at Illinois

Jan. 6: Minnesota

Jan. 9: at Northwestern

Jan. 13: Ohio State

Jan. 18: Purdue

Jan. 21: at Maryland

Jan. 24: at Rutgers

Jan. 28: Northwestern

Jan. 31: at Minnesota

Feb. 7: Indiana

Feb. 10: at Nebraska

Feb. 18: Penn State

Feb. 21: at Indiana

Feb. 25: Michigan

Feb. 28: at Wisconsin

March 5 or 6: Nebraska

