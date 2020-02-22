Iowa women's basketball clinches at least a No. 3 seed in Big Ten tourney with rout of Penn State

IOWA CITY — The Hawkeyes appear ready for what is coming.

After another rousing home victory in which it reached 100 points for the fourth time this season, four players scored in double figures and five reserves played at least 10 minutes, No. 19 Iowa is in a good place.

That place is no worse than a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament with two regular-season contests to go.

March and its unforgiving win-or-go-home atmosphere are indeed coming ... fast.

“We’re ready for that,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said after the Hawkeyes routed Penn State, 100-57, in a Big Ten women’s basketball game before 8,389 fans Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “I really do. I think this team is prepared and ready to have a good run here.”

The win was the 35th in a row at home for Iowa (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten), a streak that dates back over two years. The home faithful will salute the winningest senior class in program history — guards Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, plus forward Amanda Ollinger — when the Hawkeyes close the home slate Thursday at 6:30 against Minnesota.

“I just try to embrace every moment,” said Doyle, who scored 18 points and added five rebounds and seven assists against Penn State. “It is one of the best atmospheres in the country and I just look around at how many fans we have had. It has just gotten better and better each year that I have been here and it has been really fun to be a part of that. I am just really grateful for the atmosphere that I get to play in every day with my teammates.”

With 8:38 left to go in the second quarter, the Iowa lead was just four points at 22-18, but the Hawkeyes closed the half with a thunderous 27-8 explosion, highlighted by a pair of 3-point baskets by freshman Gabbie Marshall.

“We were just moving the ball well,” Doyle said. “Running in transition hard and just making all the right reads. It was definitely fun out there.”

Marshall’s nine points represent her largest total since Iowa defeated North Carolina Central, 102-50, on Dec. 14.

“It is always nice to see the first one go down,” Marshall said. “That just makes the flow of the game that much easier.”

The final score represented the largest lead of the day for Iowa and only the aforementioned North Carolina Central tilt had a larger margin of victory this season. It was the fifth time the Hawkeyes held an opponent to 57 points or fewer this year.

Kamaria McDaniel — the leading scorer in the Big Ten with 19.5 points per game entering Saturday — led Penn State (7-20, 1-15) with 22.

After not playing in the first meeting between the two teams, Iowa sophomore post player Monika Czinano lead all players with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Meyer and freshman reserve McKenna Warnock chipped in 10 points apiece.

In addition to the five reserves who played at least 10 minutes, four more played at least 4 1/2.

“This time of year, you need less reps and more rest,” Bluder said.

Women’s basketball

AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA

No. 19 Iowa 100, Penn St. 57

PENN STATE (57): Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Frazier 5-10 2-2 14, Hagans 1-4 2-2 4, Marisa 4-12 2-2 12, McDaniel 8-19 3-3 22, Camden 1-8 0-0 3, Ebo 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Semion 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 9-9 57

IOWA (100): Ollinger 2-5 0-0 4, Czinano 9-13 5-6 23, Doyle 7-11 3-3 18, Makenzie Meyer 4-9 0-0 10, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Valino Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Warnock 4-7 1-1 10, Marshall 3-5 0-0 9, Martin 3-6 1-1 7, Megan Meyer 1-3 0-0 3, Sanders 2-2 0-0 4, Taiwo 2-4 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-71 12-13 100

Penn State 16 10 22 9—57

Iowa 22 27 29 22—100

Three-point goals — Penn State 8-28 (Frazier 2-5, Hagans 0-2, Marisa 2-8, McDaniel 3-6, Camden 1-6, Bembry 0-1), Iowa 10-28 (Doyle 1-2, Meyer 2-6, Sevillian 1-3, Warnock 1-4, Marshall 3-5, Martin 0-3, Meyer 1-3, Taiwo 1-2). Assists — Penn State 13 (Hagans 4), Iowa 27 (Sevillian 8). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Penn State 30 (McDaniel 5), Iowa 44 (Czinano 7). Total fouls — Penn State 13, Iowa 9. Technical fouls — None. A — 8,389.

