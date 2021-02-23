Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa shares Big Ten wrestling regular-season title with Penn State

League has ended regular season, on to Big Ten Championships

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, taking down Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in their 165-pound bout on Jan. 15, is seeking his third Big Ten title next month. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The Big Ten announced Tuesday the conference wrestling regular season is complete and Iowa and Penn State will share the dual title.

Penn State finished 6-0 in duals and ranked third nationally. Top-ranked Iowa finished 5-0. The Hawkeyes have won or shared the Big Ten regular season title 11 times in the last 14 years, and 13 times since the conference started recognizing a dual meet champion in 1999.

Iowa’s regulars went 38-5 in those five duals, scoring bonus points in 25 bouts. Four Hawkeyes are ranked at the top of their respective weight classes, and nine wrestlers are ranked fifth or better.

Iowa hasn’t wrestled since a 33-14 win over Ohio State on Feb. 7. It had two duals postponed — now canceled — after going on pause because of COVID-19 and last Sunday’s dual at Wisconsin was canceled after the Badgers opted out.

The Hawkeyes are now preparing for the Big Ten Championships, March 6-7 in University Park, Pa. The two-day tournament is televised live on BTN.

Iowa won the 2020 Big Ten Championships and has won a league-high 36 team titles. Spencer Lee (125 pounds) and Alex Marinelli (165) are defending conference champions.

