Nick Piccininni pins Spencer Lee as Oklahoma State handles Iowa

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State spoiled Iowa’s chance for an unbeaten regular season.

The second-ranked Cowboys won seven bouts and defeated No. 3 Iowa 27-12 on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,811 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State improved to 15-0, while Iowa dropped to 14-1.

“We knew what we were coming into,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said. “Our guys love this type of environment. I’m not sure that we showed up.”

The Cowboys recorded two pins. The first was a shocker with No. 4 Nick Piccininni’s cradle and fall at the end of the second period over NCAA champion Spencer Lee in the opener at 125 pounds. Chandler Rogers added a third-period fall over Mitch Bowman at 174, sparking a four-match win streak to close the dual.

Brands said the Hawkeyes wrestled in some positions that an opposing coach might want to see.

“Those shortcuts sometimes that we go to will bite you eventually,” Brands said. “Today they bit us.”

In another marquee match, Oklahoma State’s second-ranked Daton Fix edged No. 3 Austin DeSanto 2-0 at 133.

Iowa stormed back with three straight wins in the middle of the lineup, tying the score at 12 apiece after 165.

Alex Marinelli continued to roll, building an 8-0 lead and sticking Jonce Blaylock in first period.

“I knew I had to get bonus points whatever way I had to,” Marinelli said. “Pin is what I wanted. It’s what I always want.”

The fall came on the heels of decisions from Pat Lugo at 149 and 157-pounder Kaleb Young. Lugo, ranked 10th, beat No. 5 Kaden Gfeller, 7-4. Lugo said he had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove in front of a big crowd.

“A big win but just another match,” Lugo said. “I went out there with a game plan and wrestling in front of a crowd like this, I think I wrestle better coming into enemy territory.

“I just went out there and wrestled my match and got the job done.”

Iowa will return to action for the Big Ten Championships on March 9-10 in Minneapolis.

Oklahoma State 27, Iowa 12

125 — Nick Piccininni (OSU) pinned Spencer Lee, 4:55

133 — Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Austin DeSanto, 2-0

141 — Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. Max Murin, 8-6

149 — Pat Lugo (IA) dec. Kaden Gfeller, 7-4

157— Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Wyatt Sheets, 9-5

165 — Alex Marinelli (IA) pinned Jonce Blaylock, 2:44

174— Chandler Rogers (OSU) pinned Mitch Bowman, 5:30

184 — Jacobe Smith (OSU) dec. Cash Wilcke, 6-3

197 — Preston Weigel (OSU) dec. Jacob Warner, 5-3

285 — Derek White (OSU) dec. Sam Stoll, 3-1