Iowa-Michigan wrestling takeaways, previewing Iowa State-UNI and Loras-Wartburg: Pinning Combination

Iowa's Tony Cassioppi faces Nebraska's Christian Lance/David Jensen in their heavyweight bout during their dual at Carve
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi faces Nebraska's Christian Lance/David Jensen in their heavyweight bout during their dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa handled Michigan in a Big Ten wrestling dual Saturday but lost the biggest match, as Mason Parris pinned Tony Cassioppi at heavyweight. That’s where this edition of the Pinning Combination starts.

Then it’s on to this week’s preview, including breakdowns of Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa and Loras vs. Wartburg.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs talk all things college wrestling in Iowa every Monday on the Pinning Combination.

