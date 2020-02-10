Iowa-Michigan wrestling takeaways, previewing Iowa State-UNI and Loras-Wartburg: Pinning Combination

Iowa handled Michigan in a Big Ten wrestling dual Saturday but lost the biggest match, as Mason Parris pinned Tony Cassioppi at heavyweight. That’s where this edition of the Pinning Combination starts.

Then it’s on to this week’s preview, including breakdowns of Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa and Loras vs. Wartburg.

The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs talk all things college wrestling in Iowa every Monday on the Pinning Combination.

