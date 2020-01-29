Wisconsin's Brad Davison suspended for flagrant foul against Iowa

Wisconsin junior guard Brad Davison has been suspended for one game by the Big Ten Conference for a flagrant-1 foul during Monday’s loss at Iowa.

Davison will miss the Badgers’ game Saturday against No. 14 Michigan State after hitting Iowa guard Connor McCaffery in the groin area and pulling his leg as McCaffery attempted to set a screen in the final minute Monday.

There was no call on the play initially as Joe Wieskamp’s layup put Iowa up 62-59, but Wisconsin called timeout on its ensuing possession and officials assessed a flagrant-1 foul after review. McCaffery then hit 1 of 2 free throws and Iowa got the ball back, eventually sealing a 68-62 win at the free-throw line.

“He grabbed me right in the — where you don’t want to be grabbed in,” McCaffery said after the game. “He does that. He’s marked for doing that. He’s the type of player, unfortunately, who feels the need to do that stuff. Tonight he cost them the game.”

“I asked the referee Bo (Boroski) what happened,” Davison said Monday. “He said I wrapped his leg when I came around the screen. I’m not sure that was a flagrant foul.”

Davison had a similar incident against Marquette last season and appeared to intentionally stick his leg under an airborne Minnesota player last February.

The Big Ten appears to have taken all of that into consideration when levying punishment.

“We epect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Also Wednesday, Wisconsin guard Kobe King announced he was leaving the program. King, a starter who was averaging 10.0 points this season, missed the trip to Iowa because he was “frustrated with the direction of the team,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) and Iowa (15-5, 6-3) are not scheduled to play again this season.