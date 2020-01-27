Wisconsin-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, team data

What: Wisconsin (5-4 Big Ten, 12-8 overall) at No. 19 Iowa (5-3, 14-5)

When/where: 7:30 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 372

Series: Wisconsin leads, 85-81

Wisconsin data: The Badgers are coming off a 70-51 loss at Purdue last Friday. They were out-rebounded by whopping 42-16.

Wisconsin did win at Ohio State and Penn State when both were nationally ranked.

Of the Badgers’ top seven scorers, five are juniors and one is a senior. They’ve used the same starting five for all but one game. Junior guard Brad Davison has made 83 career starts.

Nate Reuvers, 6-foot-11 junior, leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game. He also averages 2.1 blocked shots per game.

Five Badgers have made at least 20 3-pointers.

Greg Gard is in his fifth season as Wisconsin’s head coach. His Big Ten record is 50-33.

Former Iowa player Dean Oliver is in his third season as a Wisconsin assistant coach. He played at Iowa from 1997 to 2001. He is second on the Hawkeyes’ all-time list in steals, third in assists, fourth in free throws, ninth in 3-point field goals, and 11th in points.

Ethan Happ, a 3-time first-team All-Big Ten player who finished his Badgers career last season after scoring 2,130 points, is now playing for a professional team in Cremona, Italy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won four straight games, the most-recent an 85-80 decision over Rutgers last Wednesday in Iowa City. All of the Hawkeyes’ last three home games were victories over ranked teams. The win over Rutgers improved Iowa’s all-time mark against No. 24-ranked teams to 9-4.

In 2020, Luka Garza is averaging 26.5 points and Joe Wieskamp 19.8. Garza has made two 3-pointers in each of the last three games. He had a season-high four blocked shots against Rutgers. Wieskamp leads the Big Ten in threes made in conference contests, with 22. He has made 31 of 33 free throws in league games.

Iowa is first in field goal percentage in Big Ten games at .457, and is second to Michigan State in scoring margin (+5.3 points per game).

The Hawkeyes have won their last eight home games.

This is the seventh straight Iowa game that had Stephen Bardo doing television color commentary.

Iowa’s next game: At Maryland Thursday at 7:30 p.m., CT.