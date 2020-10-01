Iowa Men's Basketball

Waukee's Payton Sandfort commits to Iowa men's basketball program

The 6-foot-8 wing will join Hawkeyes next year

A 6-foot-8, 200-pound high school player who is a good scorer, 3-point shooter, rebounder and passer?

Yes, Fran McCaffery will take one of those. The Iowa men’s basketball coach did just that Thursday when Waukee senior Payton Sandfort announced his commitment to join McCaffery’s team next year.

Sandfort’s statistics from Waukee’s 2019-20 season suggest a well-rounded player. The wing averaged 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and shot 53 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range.

He was also offered a scholarship by Drake, Minnesota, Stanford and Utah, among others.

Waukee went 23-3 last season and reached the Class 4A state-championship game for the first time in school history. There, it lost to Ankeny, 78-70. Sandfort had 23 points in that game. His brother, freshman Pryce Sandfort, added 12. Payton Sandfort had 64 points over three games at state.

Sandfort is the first commitment to Iowa’s Class of 2021. The Hawkeyes have two scholarship seniors on their 2020-21 roster, Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza.

Comments: (319) 398-8440; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

