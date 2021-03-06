Wisconsin vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 25 Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9 Big Ten) at No. 5 Iowa (19-7, 13-6)

When/where: Sunday, 11:31 a.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Donny Marshall)

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 195/Sirius 134

Series: Wisconsin leads, 85-83

Badgers data: Wisconsin has lost four of its last five games, with all four defeats coming against ranked teams including a 77-62 home loss to Iowa on Feb. 18. The Badgers are 0-7 against the five clubs ahead of them in the Big Ten standings. … Wisconsin began this season ranked No. 7 and was as high as No. 4. … The Badgers have made 40.2 percent of their field goal tries in conference games, ranking 12th. … Wisconsin leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game with 8.8. Iowa is third at 9.5. … Guard D’Mitrik Trice, a fifth-year senior, leads the Badgers in points (14.0) and assists (3.9) per game. Trice, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson are seniors who all were contributors to Wisconsin’s Big Ten title team of last season.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won six of its last seven games, the latest a 102-64 waltz past Nebraska Thursday in Iowa City. That was Iowa’s most-lopsided Big Ten win since 1995. … Luka Garza had 30 points in the Hawkeyes’ win at Wisconsin. Iowa was 12-of-19 from 3-point distance in that game. … This is the home finale for Hawkeye seniors Austin Ash, Michael Baer, Jordan Bohannon and Garza. … The Hawkeyes have held seven of their last eight opponents under 70 points and five of them under 36 percent from the field. … Their 13 league victories are their most since the 14-4 record of the 1986-87 Hawkeyes. … Iowa’s 41.0 percent from 3-point distance leads the Big Ten in conference games, as does its 10.1 3-pointers per game in league play. … The Hawkeyes are 7-4 against teams that were ranked when they played them.