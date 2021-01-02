Iowa vs. Rutgers men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 10 Iowa (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at No. 14 Rutgers (7-1, 3-1) in men’s basketball

When/where: 1:05 p.m. (CT), Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Dan Dakich)

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Satellite radio: XM 132/Sirius 196

Series: Iowa leads, 7-2

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is 2-1 against ranked teams. … The Hawkeyes have out-rebounded Big Ten opponents by an average of 7.7 per game. … In conference games, Iowa guard CJ Fredrick is shooting 58.8 percent from 3-point distance but just 53.3 percent in free throws. … Fredrick has played more minutes than any Hawkeye in Big Ten games this season. … The Hawkeyes won their last game at Rutgers, 71-69 in 2019. Then-freshman Joe Wieskamp banked in a corner 3-pointer over 7-footer Shaquille Doorson with 0.2 seconds left in the game. … Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 27.7 points per game, is 24 points from passing Aaron White for second on Iowa’s all-time scoring list and 281 from leader Roy Marble. ... Freshman forward Keegan Murray is the only bench player in the nation with at least 50 points, 30 rebounds, 10 blocks and 10 steals.

Scarlet Knights data: Rutgers is 6-0 at home. ... Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 24 points in three games against Iowa, making 11 of 20 3-pointers. … Harper averages 23.4 points. He and Garza are two of the four Big Ten players among the nation’s top 10 scorers. The others are Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Minnesota guard Marcus Carr. … Two other Scarlet Knights, Montez Mathias and Jacob Young, average over 15 points. Young leads the Big Ten in steals and is third in assists. ... Rutgers hasn’t played in the postseason since the 2006 NIT and hasn’t been to an NCAA tourney since 1991. It went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season, the same records as Iowa’s. … Senior guard Geordano “Geo” Baker was a preseason All-Big Ten player, the first Scarlet Knight to get a preseason all-conference honor since 2004-05. His mother was a captain of the women’s basketball team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. … The Scarlet Knights have players from Australia, Mali, Nigeria and Sweden. But Harper and starting guard Paul Mulcahy are from less than an hour from Rutgers’ campus in New Jersey.

Iowa’s next game: At Maryland, Jan. 7