Purdue vs. Iowa men's basketball: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: Purdue (6-2, 1-0) at No. 4 Iowa (6-1, 0-0) in men’s basketball

When/where: 8:07 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, including WMT-AM (600) and WHO-AM (1040).

Series: Purdue leads, 91-77

Boilermakers data: Purdue is fresh off a good week, beating Ohio State 67-60 at home in its Big Ten-opener and defeating Notre Dame 88-78 in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

• Purdue has averaged 9.7 more rebounds per game than its opponents.

• Five different Boilermakers have been high-scorers in games, and five have led them in assists.

• Junior guard Eric Hunter missed the first four games with a compression fracture of his tibia in his knee, but has come back to average team-highs 14.3 points and 3.8 assists.

• Trevion Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior, averages 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

• Junior forward Sasha Stefanovic has made 26 of 50 3-pointers and averages 3.1 assists.

• Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 freshman, averages 11.3 points in just 15 minutes per game. He has made 67.3 percent of his field goal tries.

• Matt Painter’s Big Ten record as the Boilermakers’ coach is 168-103.

• Purdue’s streak of 20-win seasons ended at five when it went 16-15 last season. It did, however, beat Iowa twice last season including a 104-68 win in West Lafayette.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa, coming off a 99-88 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in South Dakota, returns home where it is 6-0 this season.

• The Hawkeyes lead the nation in scoring with 98.7 points per game, and Luka Garza leads the nation in scoring with 29.3 points per game. The Hawkeyes also lead the nation in assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Joe Wieskamp has scored 20 points in each of his last two games.

• Garza has drawn 45 fouls, an average of 6.4 per game.

• Iowa has made just 59.1 percent (26 of 44) of its free throws over its last two games.

• The Hawkeyes have lost their last four Big Ten openers.