Penn State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: Penn State (7-11, 4-10 Big Ten) at No. 11 Iowa (16-6, 10-5) in men’s basketball

When/where: Sunday, 4:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Adam Amin, Nick Bahe)

Livestream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM 84

Series: Iowa leads, 31-18

Nittany Lions data: Penn State has lost its last three games, the most-recent a 92-82 home decision to No. 4 Ohio State. The Lions had a 61-54 second-half lead. ... Penn State is 0-7 on the road in the Big Ten. ... Junior guard Myreon Jones averages a team-high 15.1 points and has made 40.8 percent of his 3-pointers. He was 1-of-9 from 3-point over two games against the Hawkeyes last season. ... John Harrar, a 6-foot-9 senior, is the only starter taller than 6-4. He has averaged 10 rebounds over his last 12 games. ... Interim head coach Jim Ferry was a head coach for 19 years, at Plymouth State, Adelphi, Long Island Brooklyn and Duquesne. ... Penn State has lost all but one of its last 14 games at Iowa.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won its last three games, the most-recent a 77-62 decision at Wisconsin. It was the Hawkeyes’ most points in a game at Kohl Center since 1998. ... This is the first season the Hawkeyes have beaten both Michigan State and Wisconsin on the road since 1988. ... Eight of Iowa’s 10 Big Ten wins were by at least 13 points. ... Luka Garza is 13 points from tying Roy Marble’s Iowa career record of 2,116 points. ... Jordan Bohannon is seven assists from tying Jeff Horner’s Iowa career record of 612. Bohannon has 101 assists this season. Bohannon, Horner and Dean Oliver are the only Iowa players to hit that mark in four different seasons. ... Joe Wieskamp and Bohannon are 1-2 in 3-point percentage in Big Ten games. Wieskamp is 40-of-76 for 52.6 percent. Bohannon is 41-of-95 for 43.2 percent. CJ Fredrick is 14-for-30 for 46.7 percent, but doesn’t have enough attempts to qualify for the league leaders. ... Iowa has shot 52 percent or better from 3-point distance in two straight games for the first time since 2004. It was 13-of-25 at Michigan State, 12-of-19 at Wisconsin.

Iowa’s next game: Thursday at Michigan, at 6 p.m. (CT)