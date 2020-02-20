Ohio State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time/TV/team data

What: No. 25 Ohio State (7-7 Big Ten, 17-8 overall) at No. 20 Iowa (9-6, 18-8)

When/where: 6:01 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel)

Livestream: ESPN Watch

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 84, XM 380

Series: Ohio State leads, 81-80

Morning line: Iowa by 2.5

Buckeyes data: Ohio State is coming off a 68-52 home win over Purdue on Feb. 15. Junior forward Kyle Young had a career-high 16 points for OSU.

Through Tuesday’s games, the Buckeyes were 17th in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Iowa was 29th.

In the two teams’ last meeting, Ohio State freshman forward Justin Ahrens scored a career-high 29 points in the Buckeyes’ 90-70 win at Columbus last Feb. 26. He is averaging 3.7 points this season with a high game of 12.

Junior power forward Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 14.1 points per game, and averages 9.4 rebounds. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds in OSU’s 62-59 first-round NCAA tournament win over Iowa State last year.

The Buckeyes are first in the Big Ten in scoring defense (61.4 points per game), 3-point percentage (.382) and 3-pointers per game (8.7). Seven of their players have made at least 20 threes.

Ohio State was No. 2 in the Dec. 23 Associated Press rankings. It was unranked for four weeks before returning to the poll at No. 25 on Monday.

The Buckeyes are 5-3 against Iowa when both teams are ranked.

Road teams won both Big Ten games Wednesday night.

Hawkeyes data: The Hawkeyes are coming off a 58-55 win at Minnesota Sunday for their first season-sweep of the Gophers in eight seasons.

Luka Garza has 11 straight games of at least 20 points, the longest such streak by a Big Ten player in 20 years and the longest at Iowa since Fred Brown’s 13 in 1971.

Connor McCaffery had seven assists and zero turnovers Sunday, upping his nation-leading assists-to-turnovers ratio to 4.26.

This is Iowa’s first game on ESPN this season. It has been on ESPN2 twice and ESPNU once. Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti also has that role on television for the Chicago White Sox.

Iowa has won its last 11 home games. It and Maryland are the only Big Ten teams unbeaten at home in conference play.

Iowa’s next game: Next Tuesday at Michigan State, 6 p.m.