Iowa vs. Ohio State men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 9 Iowa (17-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at No. 4 Ohio State (18-6, 12-6)

When/where: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery)

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 191/Sirius 134

Series: Ohio State leads, 82-81

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 79-57 loss to Michigan Thursday in Ann Arbor after shooting a season-low 35.6 percent. The Hawkeyes came in leading the nation in assists per game with 19.6, but had just four against the Wolverines.

• Ohio State beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Feb. 4, 89-85. Both teams made 14 of 32 3-pointers.

• Iowa’s Luka Garza is no longer the nation’s leading scorer. Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy scored 46 points against Robert Morris Thursday to up his season average to 24.33 points. Garza is at 24.29.

• Jordan Bohannon needs three assists to become Iowa’s all-time leader. Jeff Horner is atop the list at 612.

• CJ Fredrick has zero turnovers in his last 13 games.

• Iowa’s last two games at Ohio State were losses of 18 and 20 points.

Buckeyes data: Ohio State is coming off a 71-67 loss at Michigan State Thursday in East Lansing. The Buckeyes have their first two-game losing streak of the season.

• OSU leads the nation in wins against Quadrant 1 teams with nine.

• Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. (15.6 ppg) leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers with 67.

• E.J. Liddell, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads OSU in points (16.0 ppg), rebounds and blocked shots. Guard CJ Walker has made 67 of 70 free throws for 95.7 percent.

• Senior forward Kyle Young, who has started 22 games this season, didn’t play at Michigan State because of a concussion he suffered the game before. He had 16 points and six rebounds at Iowa.

Iowa’s next game: Thursday at home against Nebraska