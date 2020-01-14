Iowa-Northwestern men's basketball glance: TV, time, team data

What: Iowa (2-3 Big Ten, 11-5 overall) at Northwestern (1-4, 6-9) in men’s basketball

When/where: 7:01 p.m., Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Stephen Bardo)

Livestream: Fox Sports https://www.foxsportsgo.com/

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network (affiliates, (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 195/Sirius 121

Series: Iowa leads, 118-60

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 68-49 home win over Maryland last Friday. … The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring in conference games with 77.2 points per game. Northwestern is last at 61.6. The Hawkeyes are first in offensive rebounds per game with 14.8 per league game, while the Wildcats are last with 5.8. … Center Luka Garza is averaging 27.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in Big Ten contests. He is averaging 14.3 rebounds over the last three games. He is the first Hawkeye to record 10 double-doubles in a season since Greg Brunner had 11 in 2005-06, and Iowa has at least 16 games remaining. … Guard Joe Wieskamp has averaged 23.3 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last three games. His 17 three-pointers tops all Big Ten players in conference games.

Wildcats data: This isn’t your every-year story: Northwestern’s starting point guard is a graduate transfer who is a four-time All-American. Pat Spencer starred in lacrosse at Loyola (Md.). He transferred to Northwestern to play basketball, and averages 10.8 points and 3.9 assists. ... Northwestern’s situation is eerily similar to Iowa’s. Neither have enough healthy scholarship players to have a full scrimmage with them. Wildcat junior guard Anthony Gaines played 10 games and then shut it down for the season to have a shoulder surgery. Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon played 10 games and then shut it down for the season to have a hip surgery. Both will seek medical red-shirts. Northwestern freshman guard Boo Buie, averaging 10.8 points in his freshman season, is out with a stress fracture in his left foot. Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, averaging 10.3 points in his freshman season, is out with a stress reaction in his left foot. Both are out indefinitely. Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery said Monday he thinks Fredrick will return this season “at some point.” … The Wildcats have lost at home to Merrimack, Radford and Hartford.

Iowa’s next game: At home Friday at 8 p.m. against No. 19 Michigan.