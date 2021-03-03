Iowa Men's Basketball

Nebraska vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

2 teams coming off big wins earlier this week

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) during the Hawkeyes' 96-72 win over the C
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) during the Hawkeyes’ 96-72 win over the Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 8, 2020. Wieskamp had a career-high 30 points in that game. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

What: Nebraska (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) at No. 5 Iowa (18-7, 12-6)

When/where: Thursday, 8 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Jess Settles)

Live StreamFox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040) (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

Satellite Radio: XM 195/Sirius 134

Series: Iowa leads, 21-13

Huskers data: Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak, home victories over Minnesota (78-74) and Rutgers (72-51). … Lat Mayen, a junior forward from Adelaide, Australia, by way of Concordia College, TCU and Chipola College, had a career-high 25 points in Monday’s Rutgers game. He made four 3-pointers in the game’s first 5:33. … That win marked Nebraska’s biggest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since 2016. … Teddy Allen, who set the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoring record last Tuesday with 41 points in a loss to Penn State, left the team Monday. He was averaging a team-high 16.5 points. … Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-9 guard from Toronto and transfer from Western Kentucky, leads the Huskers in rebounds, assists and blocked shots. … Through Tuesday, Nebraska was 327th in the nation in free throw percentage at .628. Hoiberg’s NBA career percentage was .854. ... The Huskers have a player named Elijah Wood. He is not the actor who was born in Cedar Rapids.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa is coming off a 73-57 win at Ohio State Sunday. That helped bump the Hawkeyes up to No. 5 in Associated Press’ Top 25, the first time Iowa has been ranked that high in March since being No. 5 on March 5, 1956. … Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 30 points in Iowa’s last game against Nebraska, a 96-72 Hawkeyes win last Feb. 8. Austin Ash scored eight points in nine minutes for Iowa. … Guard CJ Fredrick had his first turnover in his last 14 games Sunday. Iowa had five, the fourth time it had six or less in the last nine games. … The Hawkeyes have won nine Big Ten games by double-digits. … Luka Garza is second in the nation in scoring at 24.3 points per game. He was recently passed by Max Abmas of Oral Roberts (24.8)

Iowa’s next game: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. at home against No. 25 Wisconsin

 

